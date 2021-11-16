IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Advances Original Content Strategy With The Release of Several Original Titles

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, continues to advance its strategy to develop and launch a robust pipeline of original content with the release of multiple original titles.

IDW partners with talented creators to conceive and develop captivating titles, with the goal of building high-value franchises that can be leveraged across a broad selection of entertainment platforms.

"Publishing unique content and original titles is a cornerstone of our strategy to build an expanded library that can be leveraged across multiple platforms into high value franchises," commented Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW. "We are excited about the release of these creative new original titles and we look forward to keeping you apprised of additional releases in the future."

This fall, IDW has released multiple original titles including:

A Ballad for Sophie, a Top Shelf title, is the story of a French virtuoso pianist and his rise to fame in the aftermath of war-torn World War II-era Europe. Somewhere between reality and fantasy, Julien composes, like in a musical score, a complex and moving story about the cost of success, rivalry, redemption, and flying pianos. Author Filipe Melo is an accomplished jazz pianist and has written several successful comic books and graphic novels. He also has experience directing for television and music videos.

Scarenthood tells the story of a group of parents who discover a sinister presence underneath the Church Hall of their children's school, with one of the parents concerned that a malevolent force may have attached itself to him and his daughter. Author and illustrator Nick Roche not only differentiates his characters by how they're written, but also by how they're drawn on the page, creating a unique and visually stimulating collection of artwork that further captivates readers and explores themes such as parenthood, loss and family. The book is being released in four issues beginning in November.

Rivers, is a quirky examination of how events from the past can bind people together forever, and a surprising reunion between people who've never met. Presented by writer, David Gaffney and artist, Dan Berry, the acclaimed minds behind The Three Rooms in Valerie's Head, the book provides a whimsical and ambitious portrait of human connection in the age of digital fragmentation. It's the story of three ordinary weirdos: Gideon a lonely I.T. developer obsessed by a comic book from childhood; Heidi who works at home in her pajamas, makes a lot of soup, and wishes she had time for friends; and Peter, a 56-year-old divorcee who delivers classic cars, has a built-in toaster, and thinks a lot about the past. These three people seem unconnected, yet they share something-they each have the same recurring dream. Nimbly weaving together multiple storylines (including extracts from Gideon's comic book, Revenge of the Ghoulors), the book was released in paperback edition in September 2021.

