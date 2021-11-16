

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $209 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $248 million or $4.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.28 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $248 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.25 vs. $2.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRANSDIGM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de