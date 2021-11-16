Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Casino Cosmos in Armenia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Casino Cosmos located in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia, to install two of the Company's Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). Tsaghkadzor is a spa town and urban municipal community, as well as one of the most popular health resorts in Armenia, located north of the capital Yerevan. The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are proud to welcome Casino Cosmos to our steadily growing roster of clients. Our Jackpot Blitz ETG will provide guests of Cosmos a stunning, live, interactive and engaging poker experience. Every new table we deploy adds recurring revenue to Jackpot and our casino customers."

Further Mr. Kalpakian continues, "Momentum in our land-based casino business continues to build. Jackpot Blitz is an easy choice for casinos looking to offer poker in an exciting, fun, and safe manner. The protective hygienic measures are also an advantage in today's world, so it is easy to see why casinos, such as Casino Cosmos, have selected Jackpot Blitz as their poker offering of choice".

Casino Cosmos' Director & GM, Mr. Vigen Harutyunyan, comments "We are very excited to install Jackpot Blitz onto our casino floor. Jackpot Blitz is a beautiful gaming table with a stunning, bright, colorful, high resolution touch screen. Players can bend their cards on the screen which is one of many details that bring the game to life on this ETG. We expect this will be a big hit with our patrons."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

