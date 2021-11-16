Lithium South Development Corporation: Evaporation Test Work Underway at HMN Li Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ). The Company is pleased to provide an update on process test work currently underway at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta, Argentina. The purpose of the test work is to validate evaporation as a viable concentration method in preparation for a potential on site pilot plant and Feasibility Study. The work is being performed by Eon Minerals of Salta, Argentina under the supervision of Alex Mezei, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Twenty, 185-gallon evaporation ponds have been constructed, along with one, 1000-gallon holding pond. The test process began on October 6th, with the ponds being filled with brine from the salar. A recent site visit by Company Vice President, Fernando Villarroel confirmed the evaporation process is continuing in a shorter time than predicted. The technical team is currently preparing to conduct the bulk-liming in order to remove magnesium and sulfates from the pre-concentrated brine. The final objective of the test work is to produce marketable battery grade lithium carbonate product at the Eon Minerals' Salta laboratory.

About Eon Minerals

Eon Minerals of Miami Florida has a fully capable laboratory in Salta Argentina, equipped for lithium test work. The company is well experienced in the lithium industry. Past and current clients include: Ganfeng Lithium, Neo Lithium, and Rincon Ltd. Eon's technical team consists of Susana Martinez, PhD in Chemistry with specialization in synthesis and nanomaterials, Ivan Machin, PhD in Chemistry with specialization in thermodynamic and catalysis, Lorena Perez, MSc specializing in heavy and extra heavy oil extraction, and Gonzalo Chaparro who has worked on engineering for the most important projects in Argentina. The collective knowledge and expertise of this team delivers 50+ years in process development, including 15 years of lithium experience. The Company is owned and operated by Fernando Villarroel, Vice President, and Director of Eon Minerals.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

The Company is evaluating conventional evaporation as a process method, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) as an alternative method. Three candidates for DLE are currently being evaluated. Two, 2,000-gallon bulk brine samples are in transit; one sample is heading to Oakland California for testing by Lilac Solutions, and the second sample is heading to Chengdu China for testing by Chemphys. DLE test work is also currently underway in Salta, Argentina by Eon Minerals.

In addition, the Company is planning to potentially expand the known resource by drilling various areas of interest identified in a recent TEM survey. The Company is awaiting approval of drill permits currently under review by the Mining Secretariat in Salta, Argentina.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Mezei, P.Eng., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, and technical consultant to the Company. Mr. Mezei participated in the production of this news release and approves of the scientific disclosure contained herein.

website: www.lithiumsouth.com

