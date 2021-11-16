Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Size to Reach USD 374.3 Million by 2027 at CAGR 7.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is Segmented by Type (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers, Research and Development Departments, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Industrial Materials & Equipment Category.

The global Hollow Fiber Filtration market size is projected to reach USD 374.3 Million by 2027, from USD 218.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Hollow Fiber Filtration Market:

Factors such as the expanding inclination for continuous manufacturing, the increasing use of single-use technologies, and the growing biopharmaceutical industry are propelling the global hollow fiber filtration market forward.

Furthermore, increased investment in cell-based research is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the hollow fiber filtration market players.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Hollow Fiber Filtration Market

The hollow fiber filtration market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of hollow fiber filtration by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Fiber bioreactors employed in the medical and pharmaceutical industries are made of cellulose and synthetic polymers, and they're frequently tweaked to increase permeability, hemocompatibility, and cytocompatibility, all of which are important for hemo purification and liver-assist bioreactors. Hollow fiber filters are increasingly being used in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as in industrial separation applications and medication efficacy testing for cancer therapies.

Furthermore, hollow fiber systems are also employed in drug efficacy testing, and the fiber wall with the permeable membrane is used to control drug release. Because of their high surface area to volume ratio and loading flexibility, hollow fibers make good drug carriers. This is further expected to drive the hollow fiber filter market growth.

Hollow fiber filtration is also employed in the treatment of domestic wastewater. This, in turn, is projected to propel the hollow fiber filtration market forward. Hollow fiber ultrafiltration is used to test source water for naturally occurring protozoa and to cleanse drinking water by concentrating microorganisms in the inside of individual hollow fibers. Hollow fiber filtration works in the same way as capillary and tubular filtration systems, but with a smaller tube size that allows for more flexibility.

Furthermore, the current COVID-19 pandemic is projected to boost the hollow fiber filtration market. Hollow fiber membrane filtration, microcarrier cell ball transfer amplification culture, and high-selectivity chromatography novel filler technology, when combined, may better adapt to the challenges of large-scale vaccine production. As a result, the use of hollow fiber filters in the market is increasing.

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Share Analysis

Based on type, the microfiltration segment is expected to be the most lucrative, Microfiltration is a low-pressure membrane procedure. Hollow fiber filters are favored for microfiltration operations, particularly in the recovery of proteins expressed by bacteria, due to their open structure.

Based on end-users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers are expected to be the most lucrative segment. The expanding demand for hollow fiber filters in ultrafiltration, diafiltration, and microfiltration processes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as the increased usage of continuous manufacturing techniques, is augmenting the segment's growth.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. This region's dominance can be ascribed to many major firms in the region focusing on novel technologies such as perfusion systems, the ease and cost-efficiency of hollow fiber filters, and the expanding demand for filtration systems in the biopharmaceuticals industry.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koch Membrane Systems

Repligen Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Others

