Transportation & Logistics Systems: Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Significant Debt Reduction and Improved Liquidity

Highlight Continuing Progress in Financial Condition

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a growing logistics service provider, today announced that on November 15, 2021, the Company had timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

John Mercadante, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "The Company continues to make significant progress in shedding debt and positioning the Company for growth. When the restructuring plan commenced in Q1 2020, the Company had reported approximately $32,000,000 in total liabilities on its March 31, 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. At September 30, 2021, total liabilities were approximately $2.4 million, which included approximately $1.6 million in debt and accrued interest. In addition to the restructuring measures taken since last year, the decrease in total liabilities during the third quarter 2021 were due, in large part, to the deconsolidation of its former subsidiaries, Prime and Shypdirect, related to the recent filing of Deeds of Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors and the loss of control of these subsidiaries. Moreover, during and after the second quarter, the Company strengthened its balance sheet by raising approximately $3,900,000 from the exercise of warrants, a portion of which was used, subsequent to September 30, 2021, to further reduce debt and accrued interest by approximately $840,000. Meanwhile, the Company continues to evaluate a number of potential acquisition opportunities."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021, decreased $5,102,000, or 80.9%, to $1,207,000 as compared to $6,310,000 for same prior year period. Such decrease was due primarily to the cessation of the Company's Amazon DSP business amidst its notification in July 2020 of the termination of such Amazon DSP agreement as of September 30, 2020.

The Company had a loss from operations of $1,895,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a loss from operations of $1,172,000 for the same prior year period. Such increase was due primarily to a loss on lease abandonment of $608,000.

The Company had net income of $6,255,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, due to: (i) a gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries of $12,427,000 and (ii) other income of $11,000, which were partially offset by (i) warrant exercise inducement expense of $4,193,000; (ii) the loss from operations of $1,895,000 and (iii) interest expense of $95,000. This compared to net income $35,602,000 for the same prior year period. The Company had net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $6,234,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $35,602,000 for the same prior year period.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, decreased $19,230,000, or 81.8%, to $4,273,000 as compared to $23,503,000 for same prior year period due primarily to the cessation of the Amazon DSP business during the third quarter, as discussed above.

The Company had a loss from operations of $5,251,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a loss from operations of $3,920,000 for the same prior year period. Such increase was due primarily to a loss on lease abandonment of $1,224,000.

The Company had net income of $7,669,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, due to: (i) a gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries of $12,427,000, (ii) derivative income of $3,284,000; (iii) a gain from extinguishment of debt of $1,565,000 and (iv) other income of $195,000, which were partially offset by (i) the loss from operations of $5,251,000; (ii) warrant exercise inducement expense of $4,193,000; and (iii) interest expense of $358,000. This compared to a net loss of $35,506,000 for the same prior year period. The Company had net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $6,661,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $54,202,000 for the same prior year period.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc and Shyp FX, Inc., operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company.

For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders' deficit and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this letter. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 833.764.1443

Email: info@tlss-inc.com

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, December 31,

2021 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash $ 2,668,329 $ 579,283 Accounts receivable, net 474,318 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 291,802 75,951 Assets subject to assignment for benefit of creditors, current portion - 740,381

Total Current Assets 3,434,449 1,395,615

OTHER ASSETS: Security deposit 33,340 - Property and equipment, net 562,990 472,670 Intangible assets, net 2,322,190 - Right of use assets, net 27,276 - Assets subject to assignment for benefit of creditors - 1,665,411

Total Other Assets 2,945,796 2,138,081

TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,380,245 $ 3,533,696

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

CURRENT LIABILITIES: Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $83,548, respectively $ - $ 979,216 Notes payable, current portion, net of debt discount of $0 and $0, respectively 511,788 85,207 Note payable - related party 500,000 500,000 Accounts payable 369,812 465,581 Accrued expenses 247,606 254,095 Insurance payable 183,892 26,794 Lease liabilities, current portion 18,910 - Derivative liability - 4,181,187 Due to related parties 241,007 173,692 Accrued compensation and related benefits 78,333 2,670 Liabilities subject to assignment for benefit of creditors, current portion - 11,338,459

Total Current Liabilities 2,151,348 18,006,901

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net of current portion 278,985 290,215 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,366 - Liabilities subject to assignment for benefit of creditors - 1,249,996

Total Long-term Liabilities 287,351 1,540,211

Total Liabilities 2,438,699 19,547,112

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 11)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; 700,000 and 700,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (Liquidation value $700 and $700, respectively) 700 700 Series D preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ($6.00 per share liquidation value) - - Series E preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 91,015 and 105,378 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ($13.34 per share liquidation value) 91 105 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 2,837,199,009 and 1,733,847,494 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,837,199 1,733,848 Additional paid-in capital 117,063,328 104,872,991 Accumulated deficit (115,959,772 ) (122,621,060 )

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) 3,941,546 (16,013,416 )

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 6,380,245 $ 3,533,696

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 1,207,305 $ 6,309,509 4,273,498 $ 23,503,384

COST OF REVENUES 1,178,113 5,978,265 4,422,429 20,831,870

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 29,192 331,244 (148,931 ) 2,671,514

OPERATING EXPENSES: Compensation and related benefits 351,908 551,306 1,064,570 1,955,854 Legal and professional fees 487,473 621,105 1,470,926 3,523,811 Rent 154,132 156,738 521,688 496,349 General and administrative expenses 323,658 173,680 821,593 615,331 Loss on lease abandonment 607,554 - 1,223,628 -

Total Operating Expenses 1,924,725 1,502,829 5,102,405 6,591,345

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,895,533 ) (1,171,585 ) (5,251,336 ) (3,919,831 )

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest expense (71,939 ) (2,028,958 ) (290,898 ) (7,016,597 ) Interest expense - related parties (22,685 ) (22,686 ) (67,315 ) (152,262 ) Warrant exercise inducement expense (4,193,134 ) - (4,193,134 ) - Gain on debt extinguishment, net - 907,447 1,564,941 7,151,041 Other income 11,001 91,950 194,823 266,918 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries 12,427,220 - 12,427,220 - Derivative (expense) income, net - 37,826,129 3,284,306 (31,835,642 )

Total Other Income (Expenses) 8,150,463 36,773,882 12,919,943 (31,586,542 )

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,254,930 35,602,297 7,668,607 (35,506,373 )

Provision for income taxes - - - -

. NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,254,930 35,602,297 7,668,607 (35,506,373 )

Deemed dividends related to ratchet adjustment, beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends (21,386 ) - (1,007,319 ) (18,696,012 )

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 6,233,544 $ 35,602,297 $ 6,661,288 $ (54,202,385 )

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.11 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 2,600,758,966 1,136,231,561 2,160,897,037 472,432,161 Diluted 2,899,703,458 2,506,145,678 2,506,656,853 472,432,161

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income (loss) $ 7,668,607 $ (35,506,373 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 498,876 42,101 Amortization of debt discount to interest expense 83,548 4,664,605 Stock-based compensation and consulting fees - 1,999,749 Other non-cash interest and fees - 9,080 Interest expense related to debt default - 1,531,335 Derivative (income) expense, net (3,284,306 ) 31,835,642 Non-cash portion of gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1,564,941 ) (7,203,589 ) Non-cash portion of gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries (12,448,899 ) - Loss on lease abandonment 1,223,628 - Warrant exercise inducement expense 4,193,134 - Rent expense 1,680 12,911 Bad debt recovery (11,240 ) - Other non-cash gain (11,806 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 173,941 628,378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 159,142 (216,181 ) Security deposit 94,000 (129,750 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 500,908 (12,623 ) Insurance payable (123,445 ) (250,961 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (16,310 ) 226,415

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,863,483 ) (2,369,261 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - (460,510 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,451 - Cash acquired in acquisition 10,031 - Cash used for acquisitions (2,133,146 ) -

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,119,664 ) (460,510 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from sale of series E preferred share units 3,590,500 - Proceeds from convertible notes payable - 1,912,382 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3,940,669 - Repayment of convertible notes payable - (257,139 ) Net proceeds from notes payable - 4,479,662 Repayment of notes payable (496,291 ) (2,956,366 ) Net proceeds (payments) on related party advances 37,315 (80,438 )

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 7,072,193 3,098,101

NET INCREASE IN CASH 2,089,046 268,330

CASH, beginning of period 579,283 50,026

CASH, end of period $ 2,668,329 $ 318,356

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 288,533 $ 1,051,418 Income taxes $ - $ -

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt discounts recorded $ - $ 262,872 Increase in derivative liability and debt discount $ - $ 1,702,471 Conversion of debt and accrued interest for common stock $ 543,457 $ 7,362,182 Reclassification of accrued interest to debt $ - $ 89,262 Reclassification of due to related parties to accrued expenses $ 94,000 $ - Decrease in put premium and paid-in capital $ - $ 385,385 Reclassification of warrant value from equity to derivative liabilities $ - $ 11,381,885 Deemed dividend related to price protection and beneficial conversion features $ 882,043 $ 18,696,012 Conversion of debt and accrued interest for Series D preferred stock $ - $ 586,012

ACQUISITIONS: Assets acquired: Accounts receivable $ 265,175 $ - Prepaid expenses 7,534 - Property and equipment 257,416 - Right of use assets 44,388 - Other receivable 622,240 - Security deposits 33,340 - Total assets acquired 1,230,093 - Less: liabilities assumed: Accounts payable 132,155 - Accrued expenses 86,194 - Notes payable 1,491,458 - Lease liabilities 44,388 - Total liabilities assumed 1,754,195 Increase in intangible assets - non-cash $ 524,102 $ -

