Star8 Corp.: Nutrition Continues Distribution Partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Star8 Corp's. (OTCPK:STRH) subsidiary Rari Nutrition will continue its distribution partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe. RARI provides high quality, 100% natural sports nutrition products that can be purchased online at www.rarinutrition.com and in person through The Vitamin Shoppe.

"RARI has had a successful, longstanding partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe," said Chris Bosco, Co-Founder and Director of Operations of RARI. "Their bricks and mortar stores are conveniently located across the USA and provide Americans with access to high quality vitamins and supplements, both locally and online".

"The Vitamin Shoppe has a loyal consumer base which RARI can tap into for market research and product development," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "We are pleased to continue and grow the partnership."

RARI products are formulated with the best, 100% natural and clinically dosed ingredients, proven to achieve maximum muscle pump, power, and high performance for both men and women. Every ingredient is scientifically dosed to achieve maximum benefits without any unnecessary fillers. For more information, please visit RariNutrition.com.

About Rari Nutrition

RARI Nutrition is a supplier of 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals.

Founded in early 2015, RARI Nutrition's primary focus is on the science of sports nutrition. RARI Nutrition operates at the highest quality threshold in the sports nutrition industry by producing products that are clinically dosed, GMP quality, made in the USA, and third-party tested for purity. For more information, please visit RariNutrition.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck and Rari Nutrition. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

