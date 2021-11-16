Quality Online Education Group Inc.: Quality Online Education Group Advances International Expansion Plans and Introduces First Non-English Course

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today provided a corporate update on the progress of its international expansion plans as well as announcing the launch of its first non-English course.

In September 2021, QOEG established an important footprint in Europe by launching the Company's sales and marketing operations in France. Since then, the Company has experienced significant growth in the region.

In November 2021, QOEG expanded its operations in another of its frontier markets with the completion of the Company's enlarged operations center in Thailand, which is also QOEG's strategically located base in Southeast Asia.

Altogether QOEG now has established operations and built a student base in China, France, Japan, and Germany.

Most recently, and as the next step in the execution of the Company's strategic plans, QOEG announced the launch of a new Logic and Mathematics product line for K-9 students across the globe. Importantly, it will be QOEG's first non-English course.

"QOEG's passion for providing the best online learning experience transcends borders and is driving us to fulfill our ambitious geographic and product expansion plans. We're proud to have met and transcended the challenges that came our way in 2021 as we continued to grow in our established markets and kicked off operations in new markets in Europe and Southeast Asia," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

