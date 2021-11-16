Novartis first to pilot Aktana Cantab Pi combined analytics platform

Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announced a new partnership with Cantab Pi, a data science company based in Cambridge, UK. Founded to address the unique data needs of European markets, Cantab Pi brings dynamic targeting capabilities and more than two million healthcare professional (HCP) profiles from a range of sources, including social media and clinical journals.

Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning continues to grow across the commercial life sciences industry, but many companies limit its use to a single region or brand-never maximizing the value of their investments. Cantab Pi's sophisticated analytical models and social listening tools allow life sciences organizations to sharpen digital targeting and optimize their omnichannel marketing mix-even in markets where traditional HCP-level data is commercially unavailable. Combined with Aktana's scalable intelligent engagement platform, the partnership offers life sciences companies deeper insights for orchestrated omnichannel engagement with HCPs across all customer-facing teams, brands, therapeutic areas, and geographies.

Novartis, a leader in digital transformation, will be the first to implement the blended solution. "We have a business imperative to harness as much intelligence as possible from the wealth of data we manage," said Paul Thompson, global director of AI enablement and orchestration at Novartis. "This new program is part of our continued mission to find innovative ways to segment, engage and follow up with our customers."

"With the increased use of digital technology, multiple channels, and heightened expectation for consumer-like engagement, the industry needs intelligence engines to personalize and coordinate customer engagement," said Siniša Slijepcevic, founder and CEO at Cantab Pi. "By feeding models with daily insights from the channels where HCPs are engaging most, like Twitter, companies more accurately personalize campaigns and see double or triple digital engagement as a result. With Aktana, we enable life sciences organizations to optimize HCP relationships, increase efficiency, and better support physicians."

With more than 300 combined deployments, Aktana and Cantab Pi bring proven technologies to the life sciences industry. In addition to Aktana's Contextual Intelligence platform, new offerings include social media listening tools that aggregate more than 500 data points daily across more than two million HCP social media profiles and dynamic targeting models. For commercial teams, this translates to near real-time insights delivered in their daily workflows on the digital and scientific influence of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), HCP affinity for digital engagement, and social media indicators for future sales. The partnership also allows teams to optimize their marketing mix using machine learning and predictive modeling.

"One of the exciting challenges for the industry right now is in identifying the highest-value data sets, building robust predictive models and then having the ability to deploy them on a multi-product/country scale," said Graham Rapier, vice president, EMEA markets at Aktana. "The Cantab Pi and Aktana partnership provides a powerful solution for this by bringing together comprehensive HCP clinical influence data, advanced marketing mix analytics, and a globally scalable intelligence and orchestration platform."

Aktana is the category creator and leader of intelligent engagement in the global life sciences industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, Aktana helps life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 300 brands use Aktana's AI-enabled Contextual Intelligence Engine to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world. For more information, visit www.aktana.com.

Cantab Pi, founded in 2017 in Cambridge, UK, provides innovative Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for life sciences, with a focus on marketing and sales. Cantab Pi is already empowering multiple brands on three continents for some of the leading global pharma companies and the most innovative biotechs. Cantab Pi's vision is to bring together rich external data sources, deep understanding of business needs, state-of-the art analytics, and agile deployment of its Machine Learning as a Service platform, to boost productivity of sales teams and customer engagement. For more information, visit www.cantabpi.com/life-sciences.

