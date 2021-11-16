COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Deutsche Lufthansa dual EUR

Post-Stabilisation Notice

16 November 2021

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

EUR 600,000,000 1.625% Notes due 16 November 2023

EUR 900,000,000 2.875% Notes due 16 May 2027

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: 2yr - XS2408458227

5.5yr - XS2408458730 Aggregate nominal amount: 2yr EUR 600,000,000

5.5yr EUR 900,000,000 Description: 1.625% Notes due 16 November 2023

2.875% Notes due 16 May 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

Bayerische Landesbank

Morgan Stanley International

MUFG

