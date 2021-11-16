Anzeige
WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
16.11.21
14:22 Uhr
6,635 Euro
+0,002
+0,03 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6476,64914:38
0,0000,00014:38
PR Newswire
16.11.2021 | 14:27
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Deutsche Lufthansa dual EUR

PR Newswire

London, November 16

Post-Stabilisation Notice

16 November 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

EUR 600,000,000 1.625% Notes due 16 November 2023

EUR 900,000,000 2.875% Notes due 16 May 2027

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:2yr - XS2408458227
5.5yr - XS2408458730
Aggregate nominal amount:2yr EUR 600,000,000
5.5yr EUR 900,000,000
Description:1.625% Notes due 16 November 2023
2.875% Notes due 16 May 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Bayerische Landesbank
Morgan Stanley International
MUFG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2021 PR Newswire
