Millennium Fine Art Inc.: STO Public Sale of The Millennium Sapphire is Open

MS Token's STO sets the bar as the largest fine art securitization ever

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / After successfully holding a pre-sale, Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI), is launching the public sale of the Millennium Sapphire through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MS Token, LLC. The Securitized Token Offering (STO) begins today at 12 p.m. EST. With a minimum purchase of $500, at $3.5 per token, investors can now own a pro rata share of the world's largest carved blue sapphire.

A STO is a U.S. SEC regulated process of securitizing an asset on the blockchain via security token issuance. The security token represents a tradable financial asset. A STO is a superior alternative to an unregulated initial coin offering (ICO) or a more tedious initial public offering (IPO). Not only do investors enjoy fractionalized ownership, but also reap potential dividends by owning the tangible asset.

In addition to owning a pro rata share of the 61,500ct sapphire, token holders will also own the IP associated with the Millennium Sapphire, including potential dividends generated by the sales of the NFT studio. The NFTs produced by the studio draw inspiration from the carvings on the Millennium Sapphire. So far, the studio has announced $37.6 million in institutional NFT sales.

MS Token will commence trading in December on CryptoSx, www.cryptosx.io, after the public sale closes.

For more information about the Millennium Sapphire STO, please visit: https://mstoken.art/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/WhatsApp-Video-2021-11-12-at-7.17.14-PM.mp4

About Millennium Fine Art Inc., and MS Token LLC With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire, www.millenniumsapphire.com, has assembled a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio, leveraging the content carved on the sapphire. Carved on the Millennium Sapphire are 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions. The Millennium Sapphire is widely considered iconic in the world of art and gems. It was designated as, "The World's Largest Carved Sapphire" by Guinness World Records in 2001, and is one of the most documented gemstones in modern times. Since its discovery in Madagascar in 1995, this remarkable blue gem has appeared on CNN, BBC, NBC, FOX and numerous other television networks around the world. It has been written about in virtually every major newspaper and has been the subject of articles published in dozens of magazines, including Forbes, WSJ and others. The MS was showcased at an Academy Awards event in 2002 and in Seattle in 2004 as part of the festivities surrounding the launch of Princess Cruise Line's newest ship, The Sapphire Princess. MS Token pursues a strategy of partnering with leading digital artists and studios to develop unique NFTs. This strategy allows the company to have an ongoing flow of fresh content drawing inspiration from the original carvings on the sapphire. From carvings of some of history's most infamous people to landmarks, such as the Pyramids and the historic Sputnik launch, the Millennium Sapphire will be developed into NFTs over time. The content produced will form the basis of the collaborations with world-famous digital artists and their interpretations via NFT animations to bring these pieces to life. www.mstoken.art

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact Dennis Burns, Investor Relations

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

SOURCE: Millennium Fine Art Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673096/STO-Public-Sale-of-The-Millennium-Sapphire-is-Open