Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to report completion of the Company's first macrodiamond drill program at the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in southwestern Québec. The planned 5 holes have been completed to 300.00 m each, providing more than 10 tonnes of kimberlite sample for mini-bulk macrodiamond testing. Four of the holes ended in kimberlite at 300.00 m, and the fifth hole entered metasediment county rock at 262.10 m. The drill was operated 24 hours a day by Forage DCB Drilling Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and finished the entire 1,500 m of HQ (64 mm diameter) core program in one week.







Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section presenting the November 2021 drilling program for macrodiamond testing of the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2478/103694_53706018b4eb8919_001full.jpg

Drill holes completed:

TR-21-01: northern set-up, vertical to 300.00 m to end of hole in kimberlite. Top of kimberlite at 33 m.

TR-21-02: northern set-up, inclined 80° south (azimuth 180°) to 300.00 m at end of hole. Country rock metasediments encountered at 262.10. Top of kimberlite at 33.75 m.

TR-21-03: central set-up, vertical to 300.00 m to end of hole in kimberlite. Top of kimberlite at 47.90 m.

TR-21-04: southwestern set-up, vertical to 300.00 m in kimberlite. Top of kimberlite at 51.25 m.

TR-21-05: southwestern set-up, inclined 80° north (azimuth 360°) to 300.00 m in kimberlite at end of hole. Top of kimberlite at 51.10 m.

The kimberlite core will provide the sample for the recovery of macrodiamonds by testing at an independent Canadian laboratory. Following this drill program, Tres-Or anticipates recovering all diamonds greater 0.425 mm in diameter, from a mini-bulk sample total weight in excess of 10 tonnes. Already, approximately 8 tonnes have been collected during this drill program.

Logging of the core was completed on the Timiskaming First Nations Reserve in Notre Dame du Nord, and supports multiple intrusive phases of kimberlite, each with the potential or carrying a different concentration of macrodiamonds.





Image of Guigues 2021 kimberlite drill core

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2478/103694_53706018b4eb8919_002full.jpg

Tres-Or's previous sampling programs at Guigues have established the kimberlite carries closely comparable indicator mineral and microdiamond populations to De Beers' Victor Diamond Mine in northern Ontario, as well as demonstrating that more than 75% of the Guigues microdiamonds lack the impurity nitrogen (Type II) similar to most of the largest high value diamonds ever produced around the world. For further information, refer to Tres-Or news releases dated May 5th, April 6th, and January 5th, 2021, for details on Guigues indicator minerals, microdiamond counts, and Type II abundance.

[Note: Type II diamonds are defined as lacking nitrogen; they are equivalent to Type IIa diamonds which are additionally defined as lacking trace boron impurities which results in a blue color, such as the famous Hope diamond. Nitrogen measurements were conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services ("SRC") on all Guigues +0.150 mm microdiamonds, using the industry-standard technique of micro-Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR). SRC does not report boron, thus all analyses lacking nitrogen are reported as Type II.]

Note that although the recovery of Type II microdiamonds from the Guigues Kimberlite is suggestive of the occurrence of larger stones, this does not mean that the Guigues Kimberlite will necessarily host large Type II diamonds.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold resources in the Témiscamingue and Abitibi regions of Québec and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TRS". Additional information related to the Company is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website (www.tres-or.com).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Laura Lee Duffett"

Laura Lee Duffett,

President and CEO

For further information

Laura Lee Duffett, President & CEO: +1 (604) 541-8376 - info@tres-or.com

Dean Claridge, Business Development: +1 (604) 688-8700

Website: www.tres-or.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gordon N. Henriksen, P.Geo. (OGQ #451) the Company's Geologist and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), logged the core and directed the field program. Mr. Henriksen has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential extent of mineralization, resources, reserves, exploration results and plans and objectives of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the early stage development of the Company and its projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103694