Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 7.2% CAGR, Energy Drinks Market Size is to hit USD 99.62 Bn by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Energy Drink market size reached USD 61.23 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 99.62 Billion by 2027. The market is estimated to grow at 7.2% CAGR, with increased health consciousness, increased demand for sport activities, and increased urbanization. The growing availability of energy drinks at sports stores, retail chains, and increased affordability of energy drinks market through new channels like e-commerce remain key drivers of growth.

Energy Drinks Market: An Overview

Energy drinks are an addition to conventional demand for caffeine as a pick-me-up drink. In a fast-paced life, people are increasingly turning to pick-me-up drinks, which is increasingly leading to growing demand for health diets, multivitamins drinks, and energy drinks as well. These energy drinks are known for providing energy and alertness, much needed in the modern industrial world. The drinks are known for their ability to provide physical boost, as well, as significant amounts of caffeine. The drinks are increasingly replacing soft drinks, which are increasingly coming under fire, due to increased health consciousness.

According to industry experts, the energy drinks are part of the larger demand for fruits, carbonated beverages, bottled water, beverage concentrates, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink, among others. It is estimated that youngsters between the ages of 18 to 34 remain key consumers of the energy drink market.

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1334

Energy Drink Market: Key Trends

The energy drinks continue to hold their own in the soft drinks market, despite growing slump in the sales of overall soft drinks. This remains the major promise for investment in energy drinks market. Among energy drinks, the regular energy drinks remain the most popular segment of drinks, with 124.6 million litres sold in volume in April 2019.

The growing demand for energy drinks through e-commerce also remains a promising prospect. The online sales of energy drinks are expected to increase by over 6% CAGR during the 2020-2027 period. The growing demand for bulk discounts online, and increased demand for online sales among key target consumers, the young consumers remains promising driver of growth in the energy drink market.

Demand for consumer energy varies widely depending on the specific activity. For example, industry insiders point out that online gaming, study, physical activity, and work lead to completely different demands of energy. Currently, this has led to increased diversity among brands catering to different activities, with increased advertising through influencers, and digital mediums. The lowered cost of digitalization, and increased demand for online content has led to strong growth among activities like online gaming, streaming, among others.

Diet drinks remains a key prospect for players in the energy drinks market. The diet drinks have noted double-digit growth in recent years, while accounting for a significant portion of the total energy drink sales in recent years. The increased concern for sugar-based drinks, and increased awareness of sugary drinks continue to drive strong growth for diet energy drinks in the near future.

The growth of flavors also remains a key opportunity for growth. With variants like Apple blast, watermelon, and pipeline punch remains new opportunities for growth. The increased demand for natural drinks, with increased product offerings like ultra blue variant with zero-calories. The increased experimentation in new flavors like coconut berry remains a new opportunity for growth in the energy drink market. Some companies like AG Barr recently launched Rockstar Twister, with increased American flavors making their way into the international markets. These flavos, remain key to fast-growing new regions like Asia Pacific, among others.

Energy Drink Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the energy drink market are focused on expansion of market share with collaboration, acquisition, and mergers. These strategies seem crucial to region customer base in new regions and lowering costs through cross-cultural production. Some key players in the energy drink market are Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, The Coca-Cola Company, Rockstar Inc., Arizona Beverage Company, PepsiCo, GCMMF, Heinz, GSK, Goldwin Healthcare, Power Horse, NourishCo., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Monster Energy, Red Bull among others.

Get Energy Drinks Market Research Methodologies: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1334

Energy Drink Market: Segment Analysis

The energy drinks market report is divided on the basis of alcoholic, and non-alcholic drinks, with non-alcoholic drinks accounting for over half the sales in the energy drinks market. The cognitive, and physical performance improvements like improved memory, alertness, and elevated happiness remain key drivers of growth for the non-alcoholic drinks, with increased association of happiness with healthy drinks. The nonalcoholic energy drinks remained a limited prospect during its launch. However, the rise of its popularity among teenagers, and increased affinity towards health consciousness among youngsters, and adults alike remain key drivers of growth in the energy drinks market.

Global Energy Drink market report is segmented on the basis of product, type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon product, energy drink market is classified as non-alcoholic, caffeinated beverages and sports drink. Based upon type, energy drink market is classified into organic, non-organic and natural. Based upon distribution channel, energy drink market is classified into on-trade and off-trade and direct selling.

Energy Drink Market: Geographical Analysis

The energy drinks market report is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the north America region promises to hold the largest share of the total revenues during the 2020-2027 period. The growing demand among youngsters, the increased availability of new flavors, and growing demand for e-commerce remain key drivers of growth in this region. The large market in Asia Pacific also remains a major prospect for key players in the energy drinks market. The large population in Asia Pacific, the growing demand for energy drinks, and increased availability of premium offerings from regions like North America remains key drivers of growth. The increased local manufacturing increased natural flavors, and low-cost production also remain key drivers of growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Companies in the market increasingly focus on attributes like health, strength, energy, and other essential demands. For example, Red Bull mainly targets its consumers with the promise of extra energy with key target consumer base of youngsters. The increased demand for energy from youngsters, mainly college students, and increased load capacity of college students continue to drive growth of the energy drinks market. furthermore, some drink offerings are also used as popular mixers in alcohol beverages, with increased demand for tasty alcohol beverages in bars, and restaurants. Some energy drinks continue to target demand for specific proteins, like amino acids in the body. The nutrient is key to maintaining high stress, and exertion, increasingly experienced by workers, students, and other groups alike. The growth of new flavors, and increased demand to manage stress levels, and exertion promise to increase penetration of energy drinks to reach new groups of consumers.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Energy Drinks Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

Chapter 2 Global Energy Drinks Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Energy Drinks Market: By Product Type

Chapter 5 Global Energy Drinks Market: By Applications

Chapter 6 North America Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Japan Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Korea Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Latin America Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East & Africa Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 12 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 13 Research Methodology

And More.

Get Full Research Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/energy-drink-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports:

Live Cell Imaging Market size is Projected to reach USD 3072.4 Mn by 2027

by 2027 Synthetic Leather Market to hit USD 83.44 Bn by 2027

by 2027 Smart Toilet Market Size to Hit USD 15181.4 Mn by 2027

by 2027 Kombucha Market Size is Projected to reach USD 6.5 Bn by 2025

by 2025 Commercial Seaweeds Market Size to hit USD 23.95 billion in 2025

in 2025 Warehouse Automation Market is Projected to Reach USD 38.23 Bn by 2027

by 2027 LNG Bunkering Market Fuels Growth at 42.5% CAGR, to Reach USD 6.97 Bn by 2027

by 2027 Last-mile delivery Market size is Expected to reach USD 200.42 Bn in 2027

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Slip Ring Manufacturers

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email:Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg