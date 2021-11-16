HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 16 November 2021 at 3.00 p.m. EET

Change in the holding of Caverion Corporation's own shares

On 16 November 2021, a total of 30,066 own shares (CAV1V) have been returned to Caverion Corporation.

The return is related to the directed share issues announced on 30 April 2021 and 25 August 2021, whereby shares held by the company were conveyed as payments from the Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, Caverion holds a total of 2,502,467 treasury shares.

