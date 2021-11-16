CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Provides Update On Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Operations

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Achieves 25% market share in East Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to provide an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada.

Cordova recently received a report from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), which detailed insights of cannabis sales in the province and the performance of Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores relative to its competition. For the month of September, Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores held a 25% market share of all cannabis sales in the East Ontario market. The stores are over-indexing on the core products of dried flower and vape pens, and management believes there is an opportunity to further increase basket size through sales of more edibles, beverages and concentrates. The data from the OCS gives the Company increased confidence in our retail strategy, and the clustering of stores has helped enhance the Star Buds Cannabis Co. brand in this market.

In Manitoba, the Company has launched its new two-hour delivery service throughout the City of Winnipeg. Utilizing its three strategically located stores, Star Buds Cannabis Co. will be able to expand its reach and serve new and existing customers throughout Winnipeg with this offering.

In Alberta, Cordova continues to open stores that were acquired in the asset purchase Star Buds International Inc. A second store in Edmonton and our first store in Calgary should open before year end. The Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission ("ALGC") has recently decided that cannabis retailers in the province will be allowed to offer delivery of cannabis products to consumers. Given the success of delivery by Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores in Manitoba and Ontario during certain lockdown periods of the pandemic, we believe the Company is poised to take advantage of this opportunity.

In British Columbia, the Company should open its first Star Buds Cannabis Co. store in the province later in this month in the City of Kelowna. Management has high expectations for this store, and is looking for opportunities to expand in the province.

The Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores continue to generate strong sales through the first half of November. With the expected addition of new stores in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia in the coming weeks, management remains optimistic that sales will continue to achieve record numbers this month and for the remainder of the year.

"In less than 18 months we have made Star Buds Cannabis Co. a strong and valuable cannabis brand in Canada and are looking forward to expanding our presence in the months and years ahead," stated Taz Turner. "We are thrilled with the market share we have achieved to date and working hard to position the Company for market share gains in the future."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

