Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Signs 10 New Leading Powersports Dealers In First Week After Attending Accelerate Conference

Expansion Plans Ramp Up with the Launch of a Nationwide Dealership Program to Bring Full Lineup of Vehicles to Entire US

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the signing of 10 influential powersports dealers to bring its products to market across the United States. The expansion marks a pivotal turn for the business as it looks to capture a growing portion of the global ATV and UTV market industry's projected $11.95 billion dollar revenue by 2027.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021

"Our goal has always been to become the leading EV off-road company in the powersports industry," said Jordan Davis, Volcon's CEO. "When someone walks into their local powersports dealership and asks for an electric vehicle, whether it's for work or play, we believe Volcon will be the de facto answer from our dealer partners. The ten dealers we've partnered with are leaders in their market areas, and some of the most influential dealers in the country. As early adopters, they help us move closer to our distribution goals."

The powersports industry witnessed record-level growth during the period between 2020 and late 2021. Volcon's unique line of vehicles offer category-defining capabilities that bring together the best of electric technology with proven engineering.

"We started with a plan of a nationwide rollout to all 50 states by the end of 2022, and within a week of launching our dealership program, we've had ten meetings with major powersports dealers and we've closed every single one of them, giving us great confidence that we can possibly beat our initial timeline estimate," said Melissa Coffey, Volcon ePowersports Director of International Sales and Business Development. "Being accepted by some of the most influential dealers in America, validates to us that the transition to electric off-road vehicles has begun and that we are well positioned to take advantage of this emerging trend."

In just a single year, the team at Volcon has grown from seven employees to over 50, expanded their factory footprint from one building to three and started shipping the innovative, category defining Grunt to customers in the US and Latin America. Before the end of 2022, Volcon expects to launch its side-by-side program to the delight of anxious customers across the US and beyond as they continue to electrify the powersports business.

As 2021 comes to a close, Volcon continues to vet a lengthy list of applications before the end of the year. For those who own an existing powersports dealership and want to carry Volcon vehicles in 2022 and beyond, you can fill out a dealer application here: https://www.volcon.com/volcon-dealer-application

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line including the Grunt, Runt, Stag and Beast visit: www.volcon.com

