- (PLX AI) - Hartmann Q3 revenue DKK 630 million.
|Brødrene Hartmann Q3 EBIT DKK 12 Million
|28.10.
|Brødrene Hartmann Cuts Outlook For Revenue, Profit Margin Because of Energy Prices
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previously• New profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previously•...
|13.10.
|Brødrene Hartmann Jumps 5% After Carnegie Initiates Coverage with Buy
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann shares rose more than 5% at the open after Carnegie analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating. • Price target DKK 545 implies an upside of 46%• Hartmann is trading at a significant...
|24.08.
|Brødrene Hartmann Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares in Company
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann chairman Jan Klarskov Henriksen buys shares for DKK 432,000.
|17.08.
|Brødrene Hartmann Q2 EBIT DKK 71 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann Q2 revenue DKK 659 million.
