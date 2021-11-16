

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Tuesday said that it has been chosen for a third consecutive architecture and engineering support services contract to continue supporting the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO). OBO estimates this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract value up to $250 million over five years.



The contract involves providing program-level process and procedure improvement support, existing facilities surveys and analyses, and other project-specific support such as master plans, security mitigation studies, site expansion studies, project phasing analysis and historic structures surveys.



Shares of Jacob's Engineering Group are trading in pre-market at $146.00, up $0.56 or 0.39 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACOBS ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de