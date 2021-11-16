More than 15,000 trackers and 250 antennas deployed at two key Safran Aircraft Engines production sites in France

Using data from the trackers, Safran Aircraft Engines teams can remotely locate and manage all their tools and equipment in real time

Using data from the trackers, Safran Aircraft Engines teams can remotely locate and manage all their tools and equipment in real time. (image copyright Adrien Daste Safran)

Safran Aircraft Engines, a world-class aircraft engine manufacturer, was seeking a solution to optimize the tracking and management of its tools in large-scale production areas. They needed a solution tailored to the specific metallic environment of the plants, and one that would not cause wave interference with the equipment within the industrial sites.

Orange Business Services was selected by Safran Aircraft Engines to equip two key production sites with its smart tracking IoT solution, which is based on an ecosystem of industry-leading partners specialized in geolocation technologies in industrial settings.

A Large-Scale, Customized Deployment

Using trackers, the solution makes it possible to accurately pinpoint locations within three meters in a complex environment. The trackers were placed on more than 15,000 specific tools, and 250 antennas were installed at two French plants: Villaroche and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, which measure 55,000 and 20,000 square meters, respectively.

Centralizing Data to Improve Business Processes

The teams in the Villaroche and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines plants can utilize data from the trackers to find out where their tracked tools are located remotely and in real time with the help of an integrated software platform adapted by Orange Business Services.

With smart tracking, Safran Aircraft Engines benefits from a tailor-made, precise and reliable digital solution that also optimizes the management and preventive maintenance of its fleet of tools.

"We have chosen Orange Business Services as our trusted partner to provide a new innovative solution in our Industry 4.0 factory and to address our business challenges. The Orange teams' commitment throughout the implementation of the entire project was crucial for developing the optimal solution and deploying it effectively," explains Christophe Blayo, Head of tooling for commercial engines assembling at Safran Aircraft Engines.

"We are delighted to support Safran Aircraft Engines with its geolocation project and digitalization of its processes. With our dual expertise as a carrier and an integrator, we draw on our ecosystem of partners to bring market-leading technologies together, allowing us to best meet our customers' needs across the entire value chain. This IoT integration project illustrates our ability to deliver a large-scale industrial project, tackle all the challenges that come with it and adapt our solutions in partnership with an innovative company like Safran Aircraft Engines all of which has a positive impact on its business," says Emmanuel Routier, Vice President, Industry 4.0 at Orange Business Services.

