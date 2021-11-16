Los Angeles Auto Show: LA Auto Show Announces "THE ZEVAS" Award Winners

Inaugural Award Winners Chosen by the Public Honors



Most Popular Zero-Emission Vehicles for Sale or Pre-Order



2021 ZEVAS Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at AutoMobility LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show), the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, today announced the winners for its inaugural zero-emission vehicle awards program-THE ZEVAS-powered by Electrify America, the nation's largest open ultra-fast DC charging network. Winners were chosen by the public via two voting rounds that occurred this fall.

Nine winners were chosen from an initial pool of more than 90 qualifying zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) that meet California standards and are available for sale or pre-order. Thousands of enthusiasts, influencers, shoppers, and car fanatics from Los Angeles and beyond voted for this year's diverse range of winners-representing both legacy brands and exciting start-ups.

The 2021 ZEVAS winners are:

Compact: Hyundai KONA Electric

Hyundai KONA Electric Coupe: Alpha Motor Co. ACE Coupe

Alpha Motor Co. ACE Coupe Crossover ( $50,000 and below): Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean Crossover (above $50,000 ): Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Hatchback/Van/Wagon: Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle

Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle Sedan ( $60,000 and below): Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Sedan (above $60,000 ): Lucid Air

Lucid Air Sport Utility Vehicle: Mullen FIVE

Mullen FIVE Truck: Rivian R1T

THE ZEVAS winners and finalists will be honored in-person during AutoMobility LA, LA Auto Show's media and industry days, at a special event hosted by E for Electric YouTube channel creator and host, Alex Guberman, on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"Our amazing community of car fans and LA Auto Show visitors helped make THE ZEVAS a huge success, ushering thousands of votes to award this year's winners," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show. "Introducing this first-of-its-kind awards program totally surpassed our expectations thanks to the support of Electrify America and our automotive partners. This industry is on a fast-track towards electrification and the LA Auto Show is excited to showcase and celebrate it during our ZEVAS reception at AutoMobility LA."

A selection of ZEVAS winners will be on display and available for test drives during the 2021 LA Auto Show, opening to the public on Friday, Nov. 19 and running through Nov. 28 at the LA Convention Center. This year's LA Auto Show will feature an all-new indoor test track-powered by Electrify America-where visitors can compare new electric vehicles (EVs) side-by-side in one convenient place. The 55,000-square-foot course will be housed within South Hall alongside the exhibits of many new and returning automotive brands. Outside the LA Convention Center, Electrify America also will be providing charging for LA Auto Show's automotive partners. Registration for EV track test drives will take place onsite in South Hall; slots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets are now on sale at laautoshow.com/tickets. Additional activations and experiences will be announced in the coming days.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials, please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Vaccination cards or a negative COVID test within 72-hours of arriving onsite at the LA Convention Center along with masks will be required for entrance to the show. Free onsite rapid testing will be available to those who wish to test onsite. To learn more about LA Auto Show's safety protocols, please visit: https://laautoshow.com/health_and_safety/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show-the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by end 2025. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

Electrify America earned the "2020 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut, an independent testing & validation company, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine noting the brand's accessibility and seamless customer experience. Electrify America's Electrify Home offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248285/LA_Auto_Show_and_AutoMobility_LA_Lock_Up_Logo.jpg