The World Optical Fibre & Cable Virtual Conference 2021 held online

During the event, global optical communication firm YOFC joins its peers in embracing development opportunities of the gigabit era and witnessing the next stage of growth of the optical sector

WUHAN, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of the World Optical Fibre & Cable Virtual Conference, a premiere event in the global optical fibre and cable sector, was held online from November 16-18, 2021, Beijing time, bringing together numerous telecom operators, optical fibre and cable manufacturers as well as upstream and downstream producers across the global industry chain. As a leading manufacturer of optical fiber preforms, optical fibers and optical fiber cables with global reach, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as "YOFC", Stock Code: 601869.SH, 06869.HK), once again participated in the global event alongside a number of well-known international firms, including Corning Inc., Prysmian Group, OFS and Nokia Shanghai Bell. During the event, YOFC executive director and president Zhuang Dan delivered a keynote speech themed Embracing Development Opportunities of the Gigabit Era and Witnessing the Next Stage of Growth of the Optical Industry.

"Serving as the cornerstone of the digital economy which has become a new driver of global economic growth, high-quality optical fibre networks have played an increasingly important role in connecting various industries and helping build smart cities. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic has fueled an increasing demand worldwide for fixed broadband. The optical fibre and cable sector is rapidly entering a new stage of growth with fixed broadband transitioning to gigabit optical networks across China," said Mr. Zhuang at the conference. "Going forward, with the gradual easing of the pandemic, the global market is on track to see explosive growth in large-scale broadband projects. The sector is expected to experience a capacity shortage over the next three to five years as a result of a combination of industrial restructuring caused by the pandemic, the accelerated phasing out of outdated production facilities and the strengthening of the supply side structural reform. At present, driven by rising prices, the sector is booming. Combined with the significantly shortened period of moving an innovation in technology to the application stage, new opportunities have opened up for optical fibre and cable manufacturers that have the key technologies in place."

"Based on a corporate philosophy that focuses on innovation, branding and quality, YOFC is on track to embrace the gigabit era by driving the next stage of growth of the optical fibre and cable sector. Most importantly, the firm is building core competencies through independent innovation. To this end, it has been strengthening its development and research efforts around the process technology for optical fibre preforms, G.654.E fibres with ultra-low attenuation, multicore fibres, FTTR solutions, Gigabit optical interconnect products and specialty fibres while expanding the application of its new solutions across various industries," added Mr. Zhuang. "Secondly, YOFC is leveraging technological innovation to build advantages of its branding by strengthening its efforts in branding and creating a complete X-Band family of premium optical fibres. Lastly, the company is creating products of excellent quality with a focus on pursuing perfection. This is achieved by complying with the standards with respect to the China, Asian and European Quality Awards and fulfilling YOFC's ongoing commitment to quality, service and reputation. In addition, the firm plans to further the implementation of its international roadmap by continuously expanding its global marketing network and providing premium products and services to 5G and F5G customers worldwide. To capitalize on the new opportunities presented by the global optical sector, YOFC remains committed to building an all-optical neural network based on fibre to anywhere, including all-optical communications, data centers, power generation facilities, industrial applications, smart homes, rail transit and education."

In partnership with CRU, YOFC first brought this global conference to Asia by holding the Asia-Pacific Optical Fibre and Cable Conference in China's Optics Valley in 2015. This was followed by their joint holding of the World Optical Fibre and Cable Conference in 2016 and 2017 before YOFC continued its participation in the event as a Jade sponsor in 2018, 2019 and 2020. 2021 marks the seventh year that the optical communication firm has been deeply involved in the CRU World Optical Fibre and Cable Conference at which it engaged in dialogues with global giants on the development trends of the industry, fully demonstrating CRU's high recognition of YOFC's leadership in the global optical fibre and cable space.

YOFC was established in Wuhan, Hubei Province in May 1988. It is a technologically innovative enterprise and a global leading supplier, which specializes in designing and manufacturing optical fibre preforms, optical fibres and optical fibre cables, as well as providing integrated solutions and services to its customers.YOFC mainly produces and sells different types of optical fibre preforms, optical fibres and optical fibre cables that are widely applied in the telecommunications industry, customized optical modules, specialty optical fibres, active optical cables, submarine cables, RF coaxial cables and accessories, etc. YOFC is also equipped with some solutions and services such as system integration and communication engineering design. Providing a variety of different products and solutions for world's telecommunications industry and other industries such as Public Utility, Transportation, Oil & Chemistry and Medication. YOFC has offered its products and services to over 70 countries and regions around the world.

https://en.yofc.com/

