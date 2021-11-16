Maternity Apparel Market to grow by 6.7% CAGR though 2031; 4 out of 5 Sales Contributed by Outwear Apparel: Future Market Insights

- An exhaustive study on maternity apparel market by Future Market Insight (FMI) studies micro and macro-economic factors causing the change in consumer behavior and purchasing patterns. It also investigates growth prospects across various segments on the basis of product type, material type, price range, and sales channel.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent survey conducted by FMI, the global maternity apparel market is set to total US$ 21.6 Bn in 2021. Improving men to women ratio and increasing number of working women, who continue to work during their pregnancy, are facilitating the growth in the market. In response to this, the market is expected to reach US$ 41.3 Bn by 2031.

The demand for maternity apparel grew at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2016 and 2020. Increasing penetration of fashion trends among millennials due to growing influence of fashion magazines, social media, and celebrity endorsements is encouraging modern mothers to opt for occasions- and venue-specific maternity clothes.

Several clothing brands are focusing on launching new and stylish maternity collections to capitalize on the surging demand for maternity apparel. Driven by this, the demand for maternity apparel is projected to expand at 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

For instance, recently Zara launched its first maternity clothing collection comprising around 25 dedicated maternity apparel such as jeans, sweaters, knitted dresses, and overall. A slew of such developments is expected to spur the sales of maternity apparel.

As per FMI, outerwear maternity apparel is estimated to emerge as the most attractive product type segment, accounting for nearly 76.2% of the overall sales in 2021. Increasing demand for outerwear stylish clothing such as jeans, skirts, tops, dresses, and tunics, available under various brands is favoring the growth in the segment.

"Key manufacturers are emphasizing on launching innovative and fashionable maternity wear for protecting mothers and babies from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. They are using natural and eco-friendly fabrics to tailor these garments. This is expected to bode well for the the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Maternity Apparel Market Study

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the market in North America , accounting for more than 79.2% of the regional sales by 2021-end.

, accounting for more than 79.2% of the regional sales by 2021-end. Favored by the increasing number of working pregnant mothers in Australia , the country is expected to account for over 51.7% market share.

, the country is expected to account for over 51.7% market share. India is projected to emerge as one of the most remunerative markets in South Asia , accounting for around 31.7% of sales in 2021.

is projected to emerge as one of the most remunerative markets in , accounting for around 31.7% of sales in 2021. South Korea and Japan are projected to account for 23.6% and 33.7% of the maternity apparel sales across East Asia in 2021, respectively.

and are projected to account for 23.6% and 33.7% of the maternity apparel sales across in 2021, respectively. Based on sales channels, multi-brand store-based retailing is forecast to hold the largest revenue share in the segment, accounting for more than 29.3% of the sales in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing pregnancy rates and increasing fashion consciousness among modern pregnant mothers across the U.S., Australia , Germany , Japan , and others are driving the growth in the market.

, , , and others are driving the growth in the market. High convenience and availability of a large number of unique brands, designs, and affordable prices with big discounts are increasing the sales of maternity appeals through online sales channel.

Key Restraints

Increasing preference towards wearing maternity clothes made using natural fabric is hampering the sales of apparel made of synthetic materials such as polyester, and nylon.

High cost of stylish and fashionable maternity apparel and low consciousness about different maternity clothing across low-income economies are expected to hinder the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Seraphine Ltd, The Gap Inc., are the top three market players, identified by Future Market Insights. They are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 5% to 6% of the total sales in 2021.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share. For instance,

In September 2020 , Nike, an American multinational sportswear corporation, announced launching its first-ever active wear collection for pregnant women. The Nike (M) collection range from $45 to $85 online and consists of four products tailored as per the changing women's bodies before, during, and after pregnancy.

, Nike, an American multinational sportswear corporation, announced launching its first-ever active wear collection for pregnant women. The Nike (M) collection range from to online and consists of four products tailored as per the changing women's bodies before, during, and after pregnancy. In Oct 2020 , Momsoon, a Maternity and Nursing Wear start-up, announced entering into a partnership with a leading clothing brand, Monte Carlo to launch its winter collection maternity wear. As a part of the partnership, Monte Carlo will produce maternity wears designed by Momsoon for online sale channels.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Adidas AG

ASOS Plc

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Nike Inc.

Seraphine Ltd

The Gap Inc.

Tytex AS

More Valuable Insights on Maternity Apparel Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global maternity apparel market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in maternity apparel market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Outerwear

Tops



Tunics



Bottom



Dresses



Others

Innerwear

Lingerie



Camisoles



Others

Nightwear

By Material Type:

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Synthetic

Spandex

Others

By Price Range:

Below US$ 100

US$ 100 - US$ 200

- US$ 200 and Above

By Sales Channel:

Wholesales/Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into maternity apparel market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for maternity apparel market between 2021 and 2031

Maternity apparel market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Maternity apparel market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Consumer Product Domain

