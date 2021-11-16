Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2022 in Promore Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

Promore Pharma AB (publ) today announced the composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022, which will be held on Tuesday 17 May 2022. The Nomination Committee shall, according to decided principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee, consist of the Chairman of the Board and representatives for the three largest shareholders in the company.

The main task of the Nomination Committee is to submit proposals for Chairman of the Board and other members of the Board, remuneration for Board work, the election and remuneration of auditors. The Nomination Committee shall be composed of the Chairman of the Board and members appointed by the three largest shareholders in the company based on ownership of the Company as per the end of September 2021. Accordingly, the following committee members have been appointed: Göran Pettersson, Chairman of the Board

David Sundin, representing Corespring New Technology AB (former Midroc New Technology)

Henric Rahm, representing PharmaResearch Co. Ltd

Hans-Peter Ostler, representing a co-registered group of shareholders, with an ownership equivalent to 8.2% of the company The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the AGM 2022 and on the company web site, www.promorepharma.com. Shareholders desiring to submit comments or proposals to the nomination committee can send them via email to info@promorepharma.com.

For additional information, please contact Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

