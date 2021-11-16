GlobalSign Becomes the First Certificate Authority in the World to Open a Full-Service Office in Brazil

GlobalSign's newest location offers complete support of the company's suite of Digital Identity solutions

BOSTON, MA and BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the opening of a new office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. GlobalSign's new office is a full-service facility, equipped to provide faster customer response time, interaction in local languages and conduct business in the local currency, strengths that will be attractive to area companies. The new location will enable GlobalSign to offer complete support on solutions for certificate automation, digital signatures, SSL and all solutions related to Public Key Infrastructure and certificate lifecycle management, all of which are requirements for Brazilian government regulations.

GlobalSign Director President Luiza Dias will head up the operations. With the company since 2016, Dias previously served as a sales manager in Brazil. GlobalSign has already hired 15 identity professionals to support the many opportunities in the Brazilian market.

This is an ideal time to invest in Brazil. From the country's economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels - which led major financial institutions to raise their 2021 growth forecasts for the country above 5% in early June - including a new computer crime regulation passed in May.

"We have been firmly convinced that planting a flag in Brazil was the next step for us but were waiting for the right time. Everything lined up this year, which has enabled us to move full steam ahead," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "We are extremely bullish on this region and look forward to growing our customer base and impacting identity security in this important market."

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

