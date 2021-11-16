Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technologies, SL and ISLP Technologies Enter Into Distribution Agreement In India

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart City Software, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL has executed an agreement with ISLP Technologies to provide software solutions for ISLP's Smart City projects in India.

"This contract will have a significant impact on OneMind Technologies' continued growth and will also have an extremely positive impact on 2022 revenue," said James E. Honan, Jr. Affluence's Global Chief Executive Officer. "ISLP Technologies has arrangements with prominent Indian Telco companies that will facilitate rollout in multiple cities across India, generating multiple opportunities for OneMind's entire suite of smart city software products," continued Honan.

"There is a large demand throughout India for a solution like OneMind Technologies," said Aayuayush Bector, President of ISLP Technologies. "There are several reasons that we selected OneMind Technologies as our Smart City Software partner. First, OneMind's inclusion in the world's largest Smart City project in the Middle East immediately put them on our short list of Smart City Software providers. Secondly, OneMind has partnerships with one of the world's leading technology companies and also with one of the largest professional services organizations in Europe and Asia that can assist us in project implementation. Thirdly, the OneMind product stack is flexible to expand into other applications such as smart airports, smart hospitals and smart construction," said Mr. Bector.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit that brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com/

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://wwwonemindtechnologies.com

About ISLP Technologies

ISLP is a diversified technology company focused on telecom services and technologies. ISLP is one of the many success stories from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Incubator in Delhi. ISLP builds customized digital solutions utilizing cutting edge technologies such as block chain, AI, Machine Learning, Business Intelligence and Data Science.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

