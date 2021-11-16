Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) will host its 2021 Analyst Day today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Houston. The meeting will feature presentations from the Company's leadership team discussing how TechnipFMC continues to drive change in the energy industry.

The general presentation session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Houston time and will be available via a live webcast.

In conjunction with the general presentation session, the Company will provide the following highlights regarding its market and financial outlook.

Intermediate-term financial outlook 2021e to 2025e:

Potential for Subsea inbound orders to approach $8 billion in 2025e, including Subsea Services

Subsea Services inbound orders to reach $1.1 billion in 2021e, with additional growth of approximately 35% through 2025e

Subsea revenue of approximately $7 billion in 2025e

Subsea adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of approximately 15% in 2025e

of approximately 15% in 2025e Surface Technologies incremental EBITDA margins of approximately 30% to 2025e

Free cash flow conversion 2 in a range of 40 50% by 2025e, driven by normalized 2025e framework, which incorporates the following items: Corporate expense in a range of $100 110 million Income tax expense of approximately 30% Net interest expense to decline from current run-rate Capital expenditures in a range of 3.5 4.5% of revenue

in a range of 40 50% by 2025e, driven by normalized 2025e framework, which incorporates the following items:

Capital structure and shareholder distributions:

Targeting gross debt 3 balance of $1.3 billion

balance of $1.3 billion Maintain minimum cash and cash equivalents balance of $800 million

Intend to initiate a quarterly dividend in the second half of 2023e at a rate that is sustainable through cycle

New Energy Ventures:

New Energy Ventures to drive the Company's diversification beyond oil and gas, with a focus on opportunities created by the energy transition

TechnipFMC's total addressable market for carbon transportation and storage and novel offshore energy could approximate $80 billion by the end of 2030e

Incremental inbound orders related to these market opportunities could reach $1 billion through 2025e

The Company will also host afternoon sessions that highlight new technologies that improve project economics and reduce emissions, showcase Subsea 2.0 expansion to all-electric and CO2 storage applications, and demonstrate integrated solutions for the development of novel energy resources. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with key business leaders from across the organization throughout the day.

The live webcast, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available through the Investor Relations link on TechnipFMC's website at www.technipfmc.com. The archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "believe," "estimated," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. In addition, our results may be impacted by the uncertainty of transition to new energy, including the type, development and demand for new energy sources; unpredictable trends in energy transition initiatives; geopolitical, legislative or regulatory initiatives and changes related to energy transition; and our ability to achieve the benefits of the energy transition related business strategies, initiatives, systems, collaborations and applications. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

__________________________________________

1 Our guidance measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to provide a reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

2 Cash flow from operating activities minus capital expenditure, divided by adjusted EBITDA

3 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt long-term debt, less current portion

Category: UK regulatory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005879/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer



James Davis

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis



Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 1383 742297

Email: Nicola Cameron



Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 713 876 7296

Email: Catie Tuley