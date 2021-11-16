Bedrock Analytics Unveils Innovative Platform

The release of Bedrock Insights opens new doors for CPGs to leverage cutting edge technology that converts data into engaging content with an industry-first user experience

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Bedrock Analytics, a data analytics and AI platform for CPG manufacturers, today announced the release of Bedrock Insights, the industry's first and only platform designed to host and generate original actionable content for CPG sales managers.

Bedrock Insights is releasing in two phases. Phase 1 launched with curated content, such as best-in-class sales presentation templates, industry insights, and general training guides. Alongside curated content, the platform enables white labeling of the overall Bedrock Analytics platform to match their customers' brand guidelines.

"Bedrock Insights users have a measurable advantage over their competitors," said Will Salcido, CEO and Co-Founder of Bedrock Analytics. "By visualizing finished retail sales decks and related content, our users can move beyond charts and actually see how their data can be applied to win in retail by leveraging benchmark-quality selling stories."

Phase 2, will launch later in 2022. The next release of Bedrock Insights will feature automated generative capabilities leveraging a unique combination of powerful AI, machine learning and natural language generation models to transform retail data into original content such as sales decks, competitive takedowns, new item presentations, discontinuation risks, narrated analyses, synthetic media and more. The platform will analyze optimal paths for analysis and present users with storyboarding options and recommendations to achieve their goals.

Bedrock Insights original content consists of various forms of media, both automated and curated: sales decks, synthetic media, Excel reports, links to saved Bedrock visualizations, text generation, executive summaries, narrated analyses, and retail buyer recommended sales deck layouts. Bedrock is building out a set of powerful next generation AI capabilities that will be unmatched in the industry for years to come.

"Bedrock customers will soon receive algorithmically derived insights & content that will help them win and keep market share on demand," said Salcido. "With the Bedrock Insights platform, we are reimagining the way that data is leveraged by CPGs."

Bedrock uses AI and machine learning, augmented by strong domain expertise, to integrate multiple retail data sources, visualize data in a modern user interface, and present the most important insights via automated presentations. Based on years in CPG, Bedrock offers a layer of optional professional services by experienced CPG analysts and ex-retail buyers who provide added support. The data points they have created over time, such as retailer interviews, tracking what worked in the platform over time, best in class usage, winning retail sales strategies, are all leveraged in the new platform.

Bedrock has seen great success from its broad set of customers ranging from small natural foods companies to multinational conglomerates, helping CPG manufacturers use data, insights, and storytelling to drive sustained growth.

