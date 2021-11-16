Thermic Science International Corporation: Thermic Science Releases 2021 Year-End Guidance with Positive Exchange Filings Communications, Positive Cannabis Science Acquisition Updates, Exciting CSi-EDP Crypto Currency Eco System Initiatives, and New Therm

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the Company is growing a very strong "people/shareholder orientated", conglomerate organization. Join in with 1,000's of real people and 1,000's of real shareholders Worldwide supporting Economic Development Actions for everyone. We are targeting the full spectrum of industries, demographics, and entrepreneurial endeavors as laid out in the growing Worldwide CSi-EDP business ECO-system for your benefit and theirs.

Recently, President, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, and Mr. Robert Kane, Director/CFO, enjoyed a fruitful conference call with a Senior VP of OTC Markets exchange. This conversation confirmed the Company progress and processes to complete its acquisitions, planned course for uplisting, and was very fruitful in redirecting some of targeted communications to the correct various departments. This type of direct communications confirms our progress and makes each step and each action that much more solid towards the required filings and actions required to finalize the Cannabis Science acquisition. This was a great conference call and gives the Company solid confirmation that the step-by-step plan the Company has been following is correct and solid as planned.

The CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" as presented four years in a row at the prestigious Harvard GHC Summit. Championed by its Founder and President, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, and Mr. Robert Kane, Director/CFO is a Flagship Success and springboard to much more. Through thick and thin, the CSi-EDP road has been one of perseverance, belief, resilience, intelligence, swiftness, honesty, and the sheer desire to Succeed. 2018 Harvard GHC Summit, Industry Leader Award, for Killing Cancer with Harvard was a pinnacle to launch the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP.

As previously announced, Thermic Science (ENDO) is in the process of acquiring Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Science International. A firm move to solidify its Entrepreneurial SPAC status, IB and now Full Crypto-Currency ECO System Pioneers.

The CSI-EDP Crypto-Currency Eco-system Pre-Launch was Outstanding! It proved the blockchain and crypto-currency contracts are the asset valuation sparks Cannabis Science Inc., needed. Now the Company has a Full CSi-EDP Crypto-Currency ECO-System, based on contracts released on pre-launch buy in and the new "CSi-EDP Founders Coin ECO-System".

The Company has 5 - fully delivered trading contracts, ready to go! With more in transition.

We will announce contract matches in our CSi-EDP Crypto-Currency ECO-System Official Launch.

Introducing The CSi-EDP Blockchain Crypto-Currency ECO-System. All asset building cash-flow, revenue-based growth. First target CSi-EDP Projects focused on mass job-creation, you know them well!

1. CSi-Founders Coin Series

This is the Main Management Coin; it operates all others.

Paid to Manage all operations and contracts in-house.

Index Coin tracking all contracts, rights pay out, quarterly dividend.

No public trading, possible future sub-coins for trading.

Index trading, 100mm to open $1,000.00+ USD

2. CSi-Labs

Hence the name, The Lab series is Key to us.

We are actively negotiating the purchase of a Lab.

Target locations: Vegas and California.

Possible dividend payout based on growth

Designed for public trading, 100mm to open $1.00+ USD

3. CSi-CBN Patent

One of our Flagship Product lines derives from this Patent.

Completing contracts now to Launch the CDN Sleep line.

Patent infringements are always an issue in business, your name and assets.

Completing Contracts for Legal Team to manage all communications.

We have already made products and released in research format.

Now we are ready to full public consumption.

Possible dividend payout based on growth

Designed for public trading, 100mm to open $1.00+ USD

4. CSi-iHemp

Industrial Hemp is one of our Key resources for Product development.

Mass amounts of Hemp Worldwide, all available for Processing.

We are negotiating/packaging the largest amount of Hemp we have ever heard of.

Target locations: United States of America.

Everyone has read our extensive list of Industrial Hemp use, including trading.

Possible dividend payout based on growth

Designed for public trading, 100mm to open $1.00+ USD

5. CSi-EDU

Our Crown Jewel, EDU, our Founder RCD, wants to complete his education.

RCD, 2018 Harvard GHC Summit - Industry Leader Award Winner

CSi -Team, Killing Cancer with Harvard, more views than 98% of all Frontiers articles.

RCD, purchased two California Universities and setup one more.

Now negotiating involvement of these Universities for $CSI-EDP Coin Trading.

Possible dividend payout based on growth.

Designed for public trading, 100mm to open $1.00+ USD

* In Closing Guys!

The Holidays are coming! Time to Launch ASAP, Great Positive Cash Flow in our Direction!

We have many more Cash-Flow Projects to Launch, Partnerships to announce and new deals to look at. This is all Great for us of course! Our Companies are progressing Strong, maybe a bit slower than planned, but Certainly much Stronger than we planned, so the Price is Worth with Results by far!

In the next few days and coming week, will announce Our First target CSi-EDP Projects one by one as we roll out each $CSi-EDP Coin for Trading, very exciting!

Cheers! Let us ALL have a Great Close out for the Year!

Stay Safe and Strong.

Now, Thermic Science International Corporation (ENDO) is on the cusp of a multi-dimensional growth cycle, progression multiplied, and convergence of assets to monetary flow. These are the precise change triggers the Company has been waiting for and had begun hiring the required staff to handle the growth again.



Please forward all .PDF resumes to raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

CSi-EDP - Crypto Team: Traders, Marketers, Closers. CSi-EDP - Executive Assistants CSi-EDP - Investor Relations

***Negotiated Equity Positions for Directors, Partners, and Contractors, send email proposal.

About Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (OTC: ENDO)

Operations within the Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. unit is underway developing new menus with full breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with so many tasty surprises. The Hempery and Hemp Tasty natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Operations within the Thermic Heating Paint and Portable Thermic Heating Units are well underway!

Brand New Portable Thermic heating units are coming soon! Get ready for the revolutionary potable heating unit that can change your life, the environment, and your pocketbook! Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

About Thermic Coating Systems

Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market) Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution) Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass (USA & International release) Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release) Thermic Cu2+ Solid-State Ceramic Super Charge Renewable High-Performance Battery Units (USA & International release) Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications) Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Revolutionary heating with the advanced Thermic technology, infrared thermic paint systems and so much more!!! North American expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new Thermic heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The Thermic business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual Thermic unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Electroluminescent coating system

www.litcoat.com

Asia goes wild over electroluminescent paint, Japan being the biggest buyer as evidenced by the wide variety of uses and media coverage!

The LitCoat Airbrush Paint System, ideal for use on cars, motorcycles, or bicycles, allows users to airbrush on LitCoat electroluminescent paint for an even application and coverage on almost any coverage or material. This airbrush paint system works similarly to many other systems for airbrushing paint; however, it is specialized for the application of LitCoat's electroluminescent varieties.

Lighting surfaces to been seen improves visibility and can be lifesaving, especially on clothing, motorcycles, bicycles, cars and helmets. It provides also functional lighting, and aesthetic lighting.

Automotive interior & exterior parts

Motorcycles

Aerospace

Helmets

Signage

Technical textile

Buildings

Houses

Bicycles

Clothing

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016)

Thermic Science International has begun updating the financials and accounting, reporting and filings to complete the process to complete the acquisition and share exchange transaction with CSi-EDP. The name change process has begun, company structure changes are underway, company management changes are underway, and the CSi-EDP shareholder first rights are underway.

Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders are on track to receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along.

All shareholders News Release notices sent out in the first quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes: Preferred Shares (Voting Shares) Common Shares (Current Trading Shares) Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

