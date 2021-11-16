FThe Chint group has also agreed to sell a portfolio of distributed solar projects with a capacity of 493 MW.PV wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy announced it will supply 950 million PV wafers to solar cell maker Jiangsu Longheng New Energy Co., Ltd. The products will be shipped from January 2022 to December 2024. The value of the supply contract is estimated at around RMB6.53 billion ($995.1 million). Longheng will purchase roughly 150 million wafers in 2022, 300 million in 2023, and 500 million in 2024. Shuangliang announced last week it secured a strategic long-term sales contract had ...

