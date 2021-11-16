Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
WKN: A0MVAQ ISIN: SE0002017657 Ticker-Symbol: 1OL 
Frankfurt
16.11.21
08:13 Uhr
0,354 Euro
-0,085
-19,36 %
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary class B shares in Logistea AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (223/21)

On request of Logistea AB, company registration number 556627-6241, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
with effect from November 22, 2021. 

Short Name:            LOGI B         
ISIN Code:            SE0017083207      
Order book id:          241165         
Number of B-shares to be listed: 797 366 000       
Clearing:             CCP           
Segment:             Small cap        
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
MIC:               XSTO          


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
