Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary class B shares in Logistea AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (223/21)

On request of Logistea AB, company registration number 556627-6241, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from November 22, 2021. Short Name: LOGI B ISIN Code: SE0017083207 Order book id: 241165 Number of B-shares to be listed: 797 366 000 Clearing: CCP Segment: Small cap Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB