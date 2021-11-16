Begins, November 16th, 2021. 9 am PST

Trendy Tigers www.trendytigers.io) After creating a heavy buzz in the NFT world, for the novel concept around integrating the real and the meta world, Trendy Tigers, NFT is going for a Limited Launch on November 16th, 2021, starting at 9 AM PST.

Trendy Tigers NFT announces Limited Launch.

The novel concept has caught on the imagination and interest of the enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The twitter of trendy tiger is abuzz with 20,000 followers and hundreds have whitelisted for the limited launch. NFT enthusiasts have geared to join the much-anticipated vibrant community of like-minded people who talk the same language and get access to exclusive merchandise and privileges in the real world and the Metaverse which includes.

Graphically rich art experience

Upgrades to a 3D experience.

Augmented Trendy Tigers that can be trained to follow commands

Geo-locating Tigers in different cities to own them

Rich personalized mobile app experience

"The exclusive Trendy Tigers release marks the entrance of Nature9 into the NFT marketplace. Do not miss your pass to enter the jungle verse," said Prerna Sood, Head of Product.

Story build

Over the years, the tigers were getting curious and excited about the humans and their urban lifestyle. So, a pack of 9,999 tigers escaped the jungle and made it to the big urban cities across the real world. These tigers were quick to adapt and picked up a whole host of human traits including clothing, mane, expressions, shades, styles and accessories. These Tigers prefer to call themselves "Trendy Tigers" now.

About

The tigers can be minted at www.trendytigers.io

Know more about Nature9. One can view the "Smart Contract" the Trendy Tigers NFT on Etherscan. For further details, visit Trendy Tigers at Discord and Twitter. Don't miss out.



Prerna Sood

prerna@naturenine.com +1 (650) 680-7546

Trendy Tigers https://www.trendytigers.io