Unlock Performance in High Performance Computing, Virtualization, Inference, and Deep Learning Applications with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, features a range of HPC and AI server platforms powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which are optimized for enterprises and data centers, at SC21 virtual event through November 18th

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005013/en/

TYAN HPC and AI Platforms Give Enterprises the Right Foundation of Scalability and Performance to Build Their Data Centers (Photo: Business Wire)

"With advances in cloud computing, IoT adoption, and 5G, data is increasingly generated everywhere, by everything, and therefore data-fueled organizations need a powerful foundation that can keep pace with changing markets and their competitors," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN HPC and AI platforms give enterprises the right foundation of scalability and performance to build their data centers."

Accelerate Performance for HPC and AI

Powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, TYAN's HPC and AI platforms are designed to accelerate performance for a wide range of compute-intensive workloads, including high performance computing, deep learning, and virtualization applications. The Thunder HX TS75-B7122 is a 2U system designed for AI inference and in-memory computing workloads, supporting dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for double-width, active-cooled GPUs, and twelve 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support.

The Thunder HX FT65T-B5642 is a 4U single-socket pedestal server built for smaller HPC workloads that need large computing power at the deskside. The system features a single 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, eight 3.5-inch SATA, and two NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B5642 supports two double-width PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for GPUs to accelerate HPC applications.

TYAN's Thunder HX FT83A-B7129 is a 4U dual-socket supercomputer supporting up to ten high-performance GPU cards. Powered by dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 32 DDR4 DIMMs, the FT83A-B7129 platform provides outstanding heterogeneous computing power for a variety of GPU-based scientific high performance computing, AI training, inference, and deep learning applications. The system offers twelve 3.5-inch tool-less drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 devices support.

Moreover, the Tempest HX S7120 is a mainstream server motherboard in SSI EEB (12" x 13.1") form factor, and the Tempest HX S5642 is a standard server motherboard in SSI CEB (12" x 10.6") form factor. The S7120 supports dual processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, dual 10GbE or GbE onboard network connections, three PCIe 4.0 x16 and two NVMe M.2 slots. The S5642 is equipped with a single processor socket, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two 10GbE and one GbE LAN ports, three PCIe 4.0 x16 and two NVMe M.2 slots.

Supporting Resources:

Please watch this video about TYAN 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor servers designed to accelerate performance for HPC and AI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005013/en/

Contacts:

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation/ Server Infrastructure Business Unit

Fenny Chen

fenny.chen@tyan.com.tw