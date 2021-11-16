Making Ultra HD easy to deploy with BBright UHD-Decode now supporting JPEG XS over ST2110-22

intoPIX is excited to announce that BBright has integrated the intoPIX accelerated JPEG XS software in their UHD-Decode platform. A universal multichannel live production server designed for professional Broadcast applications such as for satellite, terrestrial, cable, OTT operators and IPTV networks, is now equipped with JPEG XS output over ST2110-22.

This intoPIX FastTICO-XS SDK allowed BBright to build advanced software-based solutions offering very high performance and low latency for HD, 4K or 8K workflows. It makes it easy to incorporate it into latency-critical applications for live, remote or even cloud production. The new JPEG XS mezzanine codec standard can be applied wherever uncompressed video is currently used. As a lightweight image coding system, it also offers line-based latency with compression ratios typically up to 12:1 (or even more) while maintaining lossless quality.

"We are excited to announce the addition of JPEG XS in our gateway. I am impressed by the efficiency of the intoPIX software and the performance of JPEG XS." said Guillaume Arthuis from BBright. "On top of that, the FastTICO-XS SDK was very easy to integrate in our product. Our R&D was very happy to work with it

"The SMPTE 2110-22 ecosystem is growing rapidly, we are happy to see BBright also embracing JPEG XS to create low-latency and bandwidth-efficient live production workflows." said Gael Rouvroy, intoPIX CEO. "The BBright UHD-decode is fantastic in terms of versatility: it can now easily convert various formats into JPEG XS SMPTE 2110 streams.

The two companies welcome everybody to contact their respective sales teams to sample the intoPIX JPEG XS solutions and the BBright UHD-Decode at IBC in December.

About BBright

BBright company focuses on unstoppable media transitions towards 4K Ultra HD, Full-HD/1080p, HEVC, HDR, NGA, multiscreen and content delinearization. BBright develops high-end software-based technologies running on broadcast-grade appliances or VM. Advanced Media processing solutions are available for Live Ingest and baseband Playout, TS-based/Compressed Playout, professional Contribution and Monitoring Decoders and reference Test and QC systems. BBright serves various Tier #1 customers worldwide such as broadcast equipment manufacturers, UHD 4K 8K content vendors, video network operators (Satellite, Terrestrial, Cable), Telco operators (IPTV) and public or private TV channels.

www.bbright.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

