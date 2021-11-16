South Korean researchers have developed a process to produce ultra-thin wafers without sacrificing any of the substrates. Their technique is based on a new approach involving the use of plasma-assisted epitaxial growth, in order to increase internal defects and porosity, rather than reduce them.Scientists from the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) and Chungbuk National University (CBNU) have developed a new manufacturing process for ultra-thin silicon wafers. They claim their new approach could reduce the cost of crystalline solar cells by half. Compared to conventional epitaxial processes, ...

