

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday reported a whopping 143686 cases of coronavirus infection. This is the highest daily figure recorded in six weeks.



With this, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 47,222,900, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1275 deaths reported on the same day took the national total to 764,427.



Michigan reported the most number of cases - 23,116 - while Florida reported most COVID-related deaths - 147.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 7 percent to 46,030 within the last two weeks.



38,050,509 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 195,275,904 people in the United States, or 58.8 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 86.1 percent of people above 65.



227,133,617 people, or 68.4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose. 442,005,260 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



30,067,444 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 15.4 percent of the population.



Meanwhile, the Pentagon has clarified that the Secretary of Defense has the authority to order all members of the military - including the National Guard - to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.



'It is a lawful order for National Guardsmen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and refusing to do that, absent an approved exemption, puts them in the same potential jeopardy as active duty members who refuse the vaccines,' Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news conference Monday.



The mandate to get the vaccines is a readiness issue, he told reporters.



