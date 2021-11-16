Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation: Providing Hope to Families in Crisis this Holiday Season

How Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's Season of Hope campaign delivers holiday cheer to local families battling pediatric cancer.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Every year, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) kicks off their Season of Hope campaign by requesting various in-kind donations for Project Turkey, Project Christmas and Holiday Drive-Thru parties to spread cheer and needed resources to local families battling pediatric cancer.

"We seek to provide extra support to our families during the holiday season as they are under extreme stress. From trying to keep up with their child's doctor and chemotherapy appointments, medical and household bills, to having enough gas to get to and from their appointments, they are often exhausted and planning celebrations for the holidays as well as the expenses included in holiday shopping can be extremely overwhelming. TBCF, along with our generous volunteers and donors, works together to deliver a holiday season many of our families would otherwise not have this year," says Tessa Boyce, Community Outreach Manager and cancer survivor.

For questions about donations or to sponsor a child or family for Project Christmas, please contact Tessa Boyce, Community Outreach Manager at tessa@teddybearcancerfoundation.org or 805-617-0847 or visit teddybearcancerfoundation.org/project-holiday.

Project Turkey

TBCF has a goal to deliver meals and grocery gift cards to at least fifty families this year. "For families struggling with economic hardship due to a cancer diagnosis, or worse still, stuck in the hospital for treatment, this joyful time of year can sometimes become a nightmare. A little help from Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to ease that burden allows parents to enjoy the spirit of the season and to focus on making happy memories with their family," says Steve Watson, Family Care Associate and Teddy Bear Parent.

Project Christmas

Every year TBCF delivers Christmas, or a family's chosen holiday in December, to over thirty families battling pediatric cancer in the tri-counties with presents for each child in the family and culturally appropriate décor and gift wrapping. The goal of Project Christmas is to alleviate the financial stress, as well as the time and energy associated with shopping for gifts. Often, it is simply not possible for parents to go shopping as they are under severe financial constraints and can't leave their sick child; COVID-19 has only added to these stresses.

The TBCF Programs team invites the community to help bring hope and holiday cheer to the families by sponsoring a child for $100. Volunteers can shop for the child's wish list directly or provide a monetary donation and have TBCF do the shopping. Additional donations (monetary or in-kind) are accepted for a family's holiday tree, decorations, $50 gift cards for meals, and goodies like hot-cocoa and candy canes.

Holiday Drive-Thru Party

In partnership with Cottage Hospital, and through support of the Linden Family Foundation, TBCF aims to spread holiday cheer and provide a memorable event with their highly anticipated annual holiday party in December. Similarly, to last year, this year's holiday party will be a drive-thru event as many families battling pediatric cancer are immunocompromised and must take all precautions with respect to COVID-19. "Parents of children with cancer face many obstacles to affording Christmas gifts and celebration for their family. Oftentimes one or both parents have quit working to care for their child. What little income they do have is allocated to shelter and food. Working with these families daily, I get to see first-hand the incredible joy and relief that Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation brings to families with their holiday programs," says Nanci Alvarado, Pediatric Oncology Social Worker at Cottage Children's Medical Center.

Donations of $25 gifts for ages 0-12 or $25 gift cards for teens are greatly appreciated to support TBCF's holiday drive-thru events. TBCF aims to provide gifts to over two hundred children through the holiday drive-thru events.

To donate toys and gift cards valued at $25 each, community members can drop them off or ship them to: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Attn: Holiday Party, 3892 State St, Ste. 220, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

About TBCF

TBCF advocates for families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational, and emotional support. For more information and to donate, please visit: https://www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org/make-a-donation

