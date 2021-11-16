Transplant Diagnostics Market size worth $ 1.15 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research

An increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases frequently leading to organ failure, the adoption of stem cell therapy and personalized medicine, is creating an upsurge in demand for transplant procedures.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Transplant Diagnostics Market" By Technology (Molecular array, Non molecular array), By Products and Services (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software and services), By End-User (Hospitals and transplants centers, Commercial service providers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 653.97 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.15 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview

The rising number of stem-cell-based, soft tissues and solid transplantation, increasing geriatric population, rising occurrence of persistent diseases, augmentation in laboratory automation of diagnostic operations that are assisted by robots, and advancements in technology advancement in human leukocyte antigen typing are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of the global Transplant Diagnostics Market. Additionally, an increase in public and private investments to develop novel human leukocyte antigen (HLA) products for testing, the soaring number of HLA applications in diagnostics, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing nations, consistent reduction average gene sequencing costs, and rising bases of installation of NGS and PCR instruments are steering the global Transplant Diagnostics Market growth.

According to the perspectives of SMEs of leading companies, the growing number of organ transplant procedures, technological advancements, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increased R&D activities drive this market. However, organ shortage for transplant procedures, challenges in sequencing HLA, and lack of awareness hinder the market growth. Currently, the consumables segment generates maximum revenue. According to the SMEs, the increasing need for organ transplants creates a demand for transplant diagnostics. In addition, the majority of the transplant diagnostic manufacturers and distributors focus more on emerging markets due to the potential they hold.

Key Developments

In August 2019 , Care Dx (US) acquired Xyn Management (US) to simplify transplant quality tracking and waitlist management.

, Care Dx (US) acquired Xyn Management (US) to simplify transplant quality tracking and waitlist management. In March 2019 , Hologic established a learning and experience center in Zaventem ( Belgium ) to create awareness among customers, healthcare professionals, and employees across Europe , the Middle East , and Africa about the benefits of diagnostic products, including transplant diagnostic products.

, Hologic established a learning and experience center in Zaventem ( ) to create awareness among customers, healthcare professionals, and employees across , the , and about the benefits of diagnostic products, including transplant diagnostic products. In February 2019 , Care Dx (US) launched the Allosure for lung transplants.

, Care Dx (US) launched the Allosure for lung transplants. In January 2018 , F. Hoffman-LA Roche Limited ( Switzerland ) launched the Cobas Plasma, Separation Card.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Linkage Biosciences, Olerup SSP AB, Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market On the basis of Technology, Products & Services, End-User, and Geography.

Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Molecular Array



Non Molecular Array

Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Products and Services

Instruments



Reagents And Consumables



Software And Services

Transplant Diagnostics Market, By End-User

Hospitals and transplants centers



Commercial service providers



Research laboratories and academic institutes



Others

Transplant Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

