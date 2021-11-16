DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Directorate Change

Gervaise Slowey to be appointed to Board of Directors

Dublin and London | 16 November 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces the appointment of a non-executive director.

The board is pleased to announce that Ms Gervaise Slowey will join the board as an independent non-executive director on 1 December 2021.

Gervaise Slowey is a non-executive director with a background in senior management, international marketing and media. She serves as a non-executive director with Draper Esprit plc, Wells Fargo Bank International, Eason Retail plc (unlisted) and until recently Ulster Bank Ireland. Previously she was CEO of Communicorp (now Bauer Media Audio Ireland), Ireland's largest independent radio group for four years to the end of 2016, and before that held senior roles in Ogilvy Worldwide for 16 years, most recently as Global Client Director.

Gervaise is a Chartered Company Director, a Certified Bank Director, and a Dublin City University Business Studies graduate. She is particularly interested in sustainability and has completed the Sustainability Leadership Programme at Cambridge University.

John Hennessy, Group Chair commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Gervaise as a director of the Company. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will add significantly to the board and will complement the knowledge and skills of our other directors. I look forward to working with her in the coming years.

The appointment of Gervaise represents another important step in the renewal of the independent non-executive membership of our board which, as previously announced, is taking place on a managed basis over a number of years.

I am also very pleased to observe that, following Board appointments announced in the recent past, we will, with effect from 1 January 2022, have achieved gender equality on our board."

There is no other further information to be disclosed under listing rule 6.1.66.

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,161 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

