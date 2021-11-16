GainClients, Inc. Forges New Relationship with Abstract & Title

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched Remote Deposit Capture Services ("RDC") for their newest client, Abstract & Title based in Danville, IN ("A&T"). This relationship gives A&T the ability to allow all of their clients; Buyers and Sellers, Realtors and even their own Title Sales Representatives, the ability to use their Smart Phones to deposit funds directly into A&T's Escrow Account.

Any real estate transaction is typically initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the Buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith". This deposit, in most states, is called an "Earnest Money Deposit". GainClients' RDC Service allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving A&T thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

"We are thrilled to have GainClients' Remote Deposit Capture Service as an additional option for our customers. This tool allows for great efficiency and convenience for not only our Abstract & Title team members, but most importantly, for our Realtor partners and buyers. The system is secure, quick, and extremely user-friendly. The remote deposit platform allows us to easily monitor and balance our incoming earnest money deposits. It's been a welcomed time saver for us", said Beth Ford, A&T's lead Sales Representative and the person that spearheaded this project for A&T. "As we are seeing a shifting trend in our area for the title company vs. the real estate office to hold earnest money funds, we needed more options, and this tool became a necessity for us. Customers want options, and the GainClients' tool gives our tech-minded buyer a tool they can easily use. We are thankful to have this tool available", Ms. Ford went on to say.

"We could not be happier than to have Beth and her team up and running on our System. They have brought an enthusiasm to the project and have even helped us make our solution better. We look forward to building on this relationship for many years to come." Said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

Mr. Laine went on to say "Abstract & Title was the first company that we launched on the System, and we could not have asked for a better partner."

The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About Abstract & Title.

Abstract and Title is headquartered out of Danville, IN, but has 8 offices to serve the community. With over 100 years of experience, their service and knowledge is unrivaled in the marketplace. They are committed to tailoring their services to meet the needs of their clients. They also have immediate access to local legal counsel which allows them to address almost anything that may otherwise delay a closing. Learn more at: https://abstract-title.com/

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Head office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Abstract & Title

Beth Ford, at bford@abstract-title.com or at 1.317.507.3950

Head office: 71 W. Marion Street, Danville, IN 46122

