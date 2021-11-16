Fabled Silver Gold Corp: Fabled Silver Gold Receives Court Approval for Fabled Copper Spin-Out Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) announces that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated November 12, 2021, to implement the Company's proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its British Columbia copper exploration assets by distributing the shares the Company holds in Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper") to the shareholders of the Company.

Following the approval of the court, completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, including the following:

(a) Final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") of the Arrangement; (b) The filing and receipt of a final prospectus of Fabled Copper; and (c) The approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the listing of the Fabled Copper shares upon completion of the Arrangement.

The Company is working diligently to fulfil the conditions listed above and assuming timely completion of these conditions, the Company expects the Arrangement to close in December 2021.

The Company wishes to clarify that it has not yet set an Effective Date for closing of the Arrangement or a Share Distribution Record Date for the purposes of determining the Company's shareholders who are entitled to receive Fabled Copper shares pursuant to the Arrangement.

The Company will confirm the Effective Date and Share Distribution Record Date, and will provide general updates on the Arrangement, by further news releases in due course.

For more information on the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2021, June 16, 2021, August 19, 2021, September 21, 2021, and October 29, 2021, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company whose primary interest is in exploring the Muskwa copper Project located in Northern British Columbia.

The Company is in the process of spinning out Fabled Copper by distributing the shares it holds in Fabled Copper to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement. Concurrently Fabled Copper is applying to list its common shares on the CSE following completion of the Arrangement.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledfco.com

For further information please contact:

info@fabledfco.com

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673144/Fabled-Silver-Gold-Receives-Court-Approval-for-Fabled-Copper-Spin-Out-Transaction