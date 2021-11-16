Qatar Tourism: 'Petrolhead Packages' Launched In Qatar As Country Gears Up To Host First Formula 1 Race

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Qatar Tourism, in partnership with destination management company 365 Adventures, launches adrenaline-filled "Petrolhead Packages" for Formula 1 visitors

Visitors will discover the best of Qatar's sea, sand and sky through thrilling motorised experiences

The first ever Qatar Grand Prix will take place from 19-21 November 2021

All roads lead to Qatar as the country prepares to host the first ever Formula 1 Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix 2021.

As the country gears up for the event, taking place from 19-21 November, Qatar Tourism is inviting all racing enthusiasts to experience an action-packed adventure with the launch of thrilling "Petrolhead Packages".

The adrenaline-filled packages are available to book now, through 365 Adventures and are redeemable until 31 December 2021. They include excursions for a minimum of two people with all the thrills of the sky, sea, sand and stars. From jet skiing and paratriking, to a supercar rental with a pit-stop for lunch, the deals are all curated with the petrolhead in mind.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "As we gear up to add and host yet another exhilarating international sporting event to our calendars, we're thrilled to steer visitors towards all our exciting, motorised experiences with these new packages. Our tourism development is accelerating forward, and the speed and excitement of the Formula 1 reflects the transformational journey the country is on."

The Petrolhead Packages can include:

F1 Petrolhead Package Day 1 - Sea Morning Yacht / pearl angler boat trip (2 hours) Afternoon Jetski (1 hour) Evening Sunset dhow cruise (3 hours) Day 2 - Sand and Stars Morning Supercar with pit-stop lunch (24 hours) Afternoon Quad bikes (1 hour) Evening Glamping desert safari (20 hours) Day 3 - Sky Morning Paratriking (20 minutes) Afternoon Plane / helicopter ride (1 hour)

Experience Specialist at 365 Adventures, Denise Castellvi said: "A driving adventure awaits all visitors who choose a Petrolhead Package, fuelled by the best motorised experiences the country has to offer under the winter sun. Visitors will get to experience Qatar's natural landscapes as they glide through the Arabian waters on a dhow boat, then bash their way through sand dunes on the quad bikes, before soaking up incredible aerial views of the country in a helicopter experience."

Motorheads who like to watch the pros in action should consider linking their "Petrolhead Package" to one of the many motor-focused events coming up in Qatar. In November, the first Qatar Grand Prix will take place at the Losail International Circuit, and this will also play host to the MotoGP 2022 next year. A Hot Wheels Monster Truck event will take place from 8-11 December 2021, and from 2023 there will be a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Qatar every year for 10 years. Visitors should look for the latest events calendar updates here: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/events

While motorsports and activities remain popular in Qatar, the country is now constantly looking to boost its sustainability credentials and is enhancing its public transportation system to be more environmentally friendly, with the introduction of electric buses. The country's public transport system aims to become 25% electric by 2022, and it aims to deploy 2,700 bus stops by 2022.

To find out more information on Formula 1 and what to do in Qatar, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/events/formula-1-race-qatar-grand-prix

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2020 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 85 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourismis the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

