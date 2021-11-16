Nexthink and Qualcomm Technologies together will deliver the superior performance, unprecedented mobility, and premium digital experience employees require to power the future of work

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to bring Nexthink's first-class Digital Employee Experience solution to Windows laptops powered by Snapdragon compute platforms.

In the era of hybrid working, employees are looking for flexibility and mobility from personalized experience-first devices. The strategic relationship between Nexthink and Qualcomm Technologies will deliver this reality to employees across the globe.

By delivering factual measurement coupled with employee-sentiment to measure, manage and make decisions for optimal employee experience environments, Nexthink will allow enterprises who have deployed Snapdragon compute powered PCs the ability to quantify the platforms' powerful solution for hybrid work. Not only does this collaboration enable clients to understand the quality of performance, connectivity, and battery efficiency, but clients now have the necessary understanding of the experience delivered to their employees so they can deliver on the promise of a delightful digital employee experience without digital disruption.

"Digital has become the biggest share of the Employee Experience. Energizing work in this hybrid work era will depend on the digital experience employees are receiving," said Yassine Zaid, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexthink. "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies advances our mission of delighting people at work companies will be able to see what works for their employees and what is giving them the optimum experience to ensure they are fulfilled and engaged from wherever they work."

"Qualcomm Technologies is committed to mobile compute innovation, providing multiple generations and product tiers built to enable leading experiences for businesses," said Rami Husseini, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our collaboration with Nexthink can enhance the in-field measurement validation on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms, which deliver cutting-edge security, performance, AI, and 5G connectivity experiences."

Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage and other factors.

Devices powered by Nexthink with Qualcomm are available as of Nexthink Experience 2021.8 Release in Collector package collector-21.8.1.23.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

