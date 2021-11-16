Data Center Switch Market size worth $ 19.62 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.09% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The factors such as advancement in edge computing, cloud computing, government regulations regarding localization of data centers, huge data center operational cost, and progress in smart computing devices will boost the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Data Center Switch Market" By Application (IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, BFSI), By Technology (Ethernet, InfiniBand), By Port Speed (10G and Below, Above 10G up to 25G, Above 25G up to 40G), By Switch Type (Core switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Data Center Switch Market size was valued at USD 13.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.62 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Switch Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Data Center Switch Market Overview

There has been a significant increase in data centers. The data center architecture is changing; the focus is more on offering integrated nodes, higher bandwidth speeds, and more intelligent data center architecture. The increasing demand for storage solutions, owing to Big Data and other computing and analytics platforms, is one of the primary reasons behind the development of data centers across the world. The introduction of the Internet of Things has given rise to the generation of a vast amount of data. Big Data applications, such as business analytics, scientific computing, financial transactions, social networking sites, and search engines, are increasing rapidly. All these applications handle large datasets and require high-performance IT infrastructure to achieve fast-processing throughput. The implementation of virtualization in data centers is gaining popularity among organizations.

Virtualization helps eliminate hardware issues inside a data center and allows virtual machines to be easily moved. Virtualization enables provisioning of resources and planning capacity, consolidation of data to save space, reduction in time to offer new servers, improvement in manageability, and optimum utilization of resources. With increasing virtualization, interconnect technologies are also becoming virtualized. The connections between different servers are increasingly handled by virtual switches running on the same servers, which can hamper the demand for switches over enhanced servers that deliver upstream core connectivity with optical cross-connects. This will eventually route the traffic based on directional guidance from the server and ensures the decision by the server itself on the specific packet and number of packets that need to be sent. With bare-metal switches, network hardware and software are desegregated to implement abstract network architectures and offer greater agility and cost savings over traditional data center switches.

Key Developments

In February 2020 , Arista Networks acquired Big Switch Networks, a network monitoring, and Software-Defined Networking developer. The acquisition was aimed to further strengthen the company's network monitoring and observability suite delivered through Arista's software platform CloudVision and Data Analysers capabilities. This acquisition brought a new product line-up of data center switches with network monitoring capabilities.

, Arista Networks acquired Big Switch Networks, a network monitoring, and Software-Defined Networking developer. The acquisition was aimed to further strengthen the company's network monitoring and observability suite delivered through Arista's software platform CloudVision and Data Analysers capabilities. This acquisition brought a new product line-up of data center switches with network monitoring capabilities. In January 2019 , Huawei launched their new data center switch that uses artificial intelligence (AI) chip named The Cloud Engine 16800 series. These data center switches use AI to improve the network operations and are also expected to provide an underlying network foundation for companies, in order to create new apps that utilize AI for network performance. This launch aimed to strengthen the data center switches application with the help of AI further enhancing its efficiency.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., H3C Holding Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Extreme Networks Inc., Dell EMC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Center Switch Market On the basis of Application, Technology, Port Speed, Switch Type, and Geography.

Data Center Switch Market, By Application

IT & Telecom



Government & Defense



BFSI



Cloud-based Service Providers



Manufacturing



Media & Entertainment



Others



Data Center Switch Market, By Technology



Ethernet



InfiniBand



Others

Data Center Switch Market, By Port Speed

10G and Below



Above 10G up to 25G



Above 25G up to 40G



Above 40G up to 100G



Above 100G

Data Center Switch Market, By Switch Type

Core switches



Distribution Switches



Access Switches

Data Center Switch Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

