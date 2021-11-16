Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885227 ISIN: SE0000188518 Ticker-Symbol: SKVB 
Frankfurt
16.11.21
08:05 Uhr
4,265 Euro
+0,290
+7,30 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATELLA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATELLA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2454,29517:35
PR Newswire
16.11.2021 | 17:22
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catella's Nominating Committee pending the 2022 Annual General Meeting

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nominating Committee has been appointed for Catella AB (publ) pending the Annual General Meeting of 24 May 2022, pursuant to a resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2021 regarding principles for the Nominating Committee.

The Nominating Committee comprises the following persons:

  • Eje Wictorson, Chairman of the Nominating Committee and appointed by CA Plusinvest AB
  • Erik Eikeland, appointed by Alcur Fonder AB
  • Mia Arnhult, appointed by M2 Asset Management AB

Pending the Annual General Meeting, the duties of the Nominating Committee will be to present proposals regarding the number of directors, fees to the directors and auditors, the composition of the Board of directors, a Chairman of the board, a resolution regarding a Nominating Committee, a Chairman of the general meeting, and choice of auditors.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nominating Committee must do so in writing not later than 23 February 2022 to valberedning@catella.se or to the following address:

Att: The Nominating Committee
Catella AB
P.O. Box 5894
SE-102 40 Stockholm

The Nominating Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting and published on the company's website.

For more information, please contact:

Eje Wictorson
Chairman of the Nominating Committee
E-mail: Eje.Wictorson@claessonanderzen.com
Phone: +46 70 600 19 58

Johan Claesson
Chairman of the Board
E-mail: johan.claesson@catella.se
Phone: +46 70 547 16 36

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-s-nominating-committee-pending-the-2022-annual-general-meeting,c3455015

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1744/3455015/1497245.pdf

Release

CATELLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.