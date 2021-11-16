DJ LIVIA REDUCES SHARE IN ALZCHEM TO 24.99%

DGAP-Media / 2021-11-16 / 17:09 Munich/ Trostberg, 16 November 2021 - On May 28, 2021, LIVIA Corporate Development SE, represented by its CEO Peter Löw, publicly announced that it would reduce its stake in the company to 25% at the request of AlzChem Group AG. This is intended to increase the liquidity in the share. On November 16, 2021, LIVIA reported to the company and BaFin that on the same day it fell below the threshold of 25% of the shares in AlzChem Group AG and now still holds 24.99% of the shares. LIVIA Corporate Development SE has thus given up its constitutive blocking minority. The CEO of LIVIA Corporate Development SE Peter Löw has also announced that no further sale of shares in AlzChem Group AG is intended. AlzChem announced on November 11th, 2021 that both sales and EBITDA had reached historic highs for the first nine months of 2021. At the same time, the forecast for the entire marketing year, which was only raised in July, was confirmed again. ***************************************************************************

About LIVIA LIVIA Corporate Development is specialized in acquiring European corporate spin-offs / carve-outs as well as midsized companies with revenues between EUR 20m and EUR 2bn. The focus is on business transformations and acquisitions of underperforming companies with operational improvement potential as well as add-on acquisitions for existing platform investments to realize synergies.

www.livia-group.com About Alzchem Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits in particular from the three very different global developments of climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy. In order to achieve the resulting social goals, Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions with a wide range of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

The broad product range of Alzchem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2020, Alzchem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 379 million and EBITDA of around EUR 53.8 million. End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: LIVIA Corporate Development SE Key word(s): Enterprise

2021-11-16 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1249533 2021-11-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2021 11:09 ET (16:09 GMT)