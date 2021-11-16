Zendesk Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Customer Experience Market with Full-stack Customer Services

Zendesk's ability to help companies across the spectrum scale according to their business needs endows it with a huge advantage in turbulent market conditions

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American customer experience market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Zendesk with the 2021 Latin America Customer Value Leadership Award. Zendesk's quick-deploying, out-of-box services are powerful business accelerators for clients and can be scaled up to meet the needs of start-ups, small businesses, and large enterprises. The company offers a full range of customer experience services, including customer support, sales, open customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and application marketplace.

"Zendesk demonstrates a strong customer support culture, evident in its product development and launches. The company creates a superior customer experience and engagement by ensuring the client's agents and teams are prepared to implement new products successfully. The company then provides a configurable, customizable, and extensible product to ensure customer success," said Juan Gonzalez, Research Director. "Zendesk's broad portfolio is heavily customizable and can be scaled-up to meet the specific needs of clients."

Some of Zendesk's outstanding solutions include a ticketing system, live chat and messaging, voice, help center, community forums, reporting and analytics, an answer bot, and a sales CRM product. These tools are finding application in various industries, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, software, and telecommunications. These industries have benefitted greatly from Zendesk's quick response times during the COVID-19 pandemic when they had to handle the huge volume of customer demands without compromising quality.

While Zendesk's product offerings are dynamic, the company's true value lies in its own customer service. Zendesk's Voice of the Customer (VoC) program gathers customer feedback about products and services while allowing customers to collaborate on new products that suit their needs. A few prominent solutions that have emerged from these endeavors to enhance customer satisfaction through collaborative product development include Zendesk Messaging, Zendesk Talk, and Zendesk Sell.

"In the future, Zendesk will focus on empowering emerging companies that need help building their customer experience solutions," noted Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Zendesk's ability to equip both start-ups and well-established enterprises with end-to-end customer relationship solutions will power its expansion efforts in Latin America and position it for continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers that become brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. This award recognizes a company's increased market share over time based on its commitment to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and its ability to continuing nurturing the relationship.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

