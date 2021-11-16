Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Enhancements in Functionalities of Vacuum Systems Boosting Related Markets' Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This may come off as a bold statement, but every industry can benefit from vacuum system technology. The products are designed to provide increased production efficiencies, reduced maintenance costs and lower energy & water consumption. With new technological innovations there has been 60% reduction in cost of ownership of the products, which is propelling the market growth. The market for vacuum cleaning equipment is primarily driven by the awareness and need among various consumer segments to reduce the use of harsh chemicals and their presence in runoff water while aspiring for better hygiene using green cleaning practices.

All of the demand and supply chain disruptions led by technological innovations encouraged analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on industrial machinery across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Medical Central Vacuum System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The awareness regarding receding water level and maintenance of marine life, several countries, and independent bodies have engaged in adapting healthy ways regarding sustainable use of water. The improvements in global healthcare infrastructure and adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable resource dependence are the main factors driving the market. As there is a rise in hospital-borne infections and other diseases, it is becoming necessary for hospitals to invest in equipment capable of removing pathogens and waste medical gases from hospital. The hospitals segment is also expected to add revenues of USD 32 million during the forecast period as there has been an unexpected growth in the overall market led by the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical central vacuum system market is expected to reach USD 110.94 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 16.60%. The global medical central vacuum systems market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors offering a large range of equipment that can act as a substitute for medical central vacuum systems. The vendors must focus on promoting central vacuum systems with HEPA and NFPA filter bags in line with the rising demand for cleaner indoor air as well as sustainability toward the environment. This is expected to boost demand prospects for general cleaning applications.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-central-vacuum-system-market

Central Vacuum System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, retail industries, and rapid industrialization are the main factors driving the market growth. The adoption of energy-saving and sustainable cleaning technology is also driving the growth of the central vacuum system market. Smart technologies are adopted in several industrial and commercial verticals. Notwithstanding central vacuum pros and cons, these systems are primarily used in several industries, including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace.

Central vacuum system market size is expected to reach USD 540 million, growing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The APAC ground-mounted market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period 2019-2025. The high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing consumer base, which is displaying a traction towards green cleaning practices in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The rapid technological improvements have benefitted the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/central-vacuum-system-market

