CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

Financial calendar 2022

Full-year 2021 revenue: Wednesday 16 February 2022

Full-year 2021 financial results: Wednesday 16 March 2022

Annual General Meeting: Wednesday 8 June 2022

First-half revenue 2022: Wednesday 17 August 2022

Half-year results 2022: Wednesday 14 September 2022

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.

Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

