CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

Financial calendar 2022
Full-year 2021 revenue: Wednesday 16 February 2022
Full-year 2021 financial results: Wednesday 16 March 2022
Annual General Meeting: Wednesday 8 June 2022
First-half revenue 2022: Wednesday 17 August 2022
Half-year results 2022: Wednesday 14 September 2022
About CBo Territoria
Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).
The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.
Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.
www.cboterritoria.com
Contacts
|INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM
Caroline Clapier
Administrative and Financial Manager
direction@cboterritoria.com
|PARIS MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM
dmorin@capvalue.fr
|REUNION MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM
Catherine Galatoire
06 92 65 65 79
cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xphxlZtoaJmWnJ5pY5yaapWWbpxpl2aUbZLGl2pqmJiZnG6TyG1pbMqZZnBjlWZr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72015-cp-cbot-agenda-2022-english-vdef.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free