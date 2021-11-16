DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-Nov-2021 / 17:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st October 2021, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 102.09 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

* the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 0.76p declared on 26th October 2021 and due to be paid on 26th November 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5th November 2021. The ex-dividend date was 4th November 2021.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 126965 EQS News ID: 1249564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249564&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2021 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)