Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC): Innovate with C#; Microsoft ADC Set to Host Programmers and Developers in Africa

The innovate with C# event is aimed at helping C# developers, programmers and advocates broaden their scope with the new update created and interact more with the programming language whilst exposing them to a wider range of opportunities within the ecosystem.

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Africa Development Center (Microsoft ADC), the engineering center for Microsoft is set to kick off its first skill-based user group event on the 18th of November, 2021 tagged 'Innovate with C#'- an expert hands-on event for developers, engineers and programmers in Africa who build programs and applications with C# (The most popular among Microsoft's stack of languages that provides a broad spectrum of components covering business-oriented to system-oriented projects that is commonly used in the building of Website Applications, Windows Applications and Gaming).

Speaking on the Innovate with C# event, Mads Torgersen, Lead Designer of C# Programming Language and Program Manager at Microsoft, noted "It's very exciting to see initiatives and events like this being organized to engage the C# Community across West Africa and Kenya. I am thrilled to be speaking about C# 10 at the "Innovate with C#" event by the Microsoft Africa Development Centre and to learn from the African developer community throughout the event."

Innovate with C# is a free virtual event for developers and programmers to discuss the new update created and creating room for the expansion of C# knowledge base whilst gaining access to learn from field experts. Registration for the event is open to all C# Developers, Programmers, and Advocates in West Africa and Kenya, and can be done by clicking on this link https://aka.ms/InnovateWithCsharp

About Microsoft ADC

Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC) represents Microsoft's first-ever engineering offices in Africa, with locations in Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria. These centers were created by Microsoft to serve as a base for African industry leaders to create local solutions with global scalability as well as provide employment opportunities and further enhance technological innovations in the continent of Africa.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. For more information, news and insights from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft's news center at http://news.microsoft.com and or Middle East & Africa News Center (microsoft.com)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690028/ADC.jpg